Jupai Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai" or the "Company") (NYSE: JP), a leading third-party wealth management service provider, focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB182.1 million (US$ [1] 25.5 million), a decrease of 41.4% from the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, net revenues were RMB649.0 million ( US$90.8 million ), a decrease of 45.3% from the same period in 2018.

(RMB '000, except percentages) Q3 2018

Q3 2018 %

Q3 2019

Q3 2019 %

YoY Change % One-time commissions 147,718

47.6%

102,656

56.4%

-30.5% Recurring management fees 96,379

31.0%

50,098

27.5%

-48.0% Recurring service fees 10,144

3.3%

29,338

16.1%

189.2% Other service fees 56,343

18.1%

-

-

-100.0% Total net revenues 310,584

100.0%

182,092

100.0%

-41.4%

(RMB '000, except percentages) 9M 2018

9M 2018 %

9M 2019

9M 2019 %

YoY Change % One-time commissions 706,396

59.5%

247,796

38.2%

-64.9% Recurring management fees 340,983

28.7%

310,076

47.8%

-9.1% Recurring service fees 36,633

3.1%

77,231

11.9%

110.8% Other service fees 103,355

8.7%

13,904

2.1%

-86.5% Total net revenues 1,187,367

100.0%

649,007

100.0%

-45.3%

Loss from operations in the third quarter of 2019 was RMB40.2 million ( US$5.6 million ), as compared to income from operations of RMB27.3 million for the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, loss from operations was RMB107.2 million ( US$15.0 million ), as compared to income from operations of RMB340.1 million for the same period in 2018.

in the third quarter of 2019 was ( ), as compared to income from operations of for the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, loss from operations was ( ), as compared to income from operations of for the same period in 2018. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2019 was RMB47.9 million ( US$6.7 million ), as compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB1.7 million for the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB134.5 million ( US$18.8 million ), as compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB205.4 million for the same period in 2018.

in the third quarter of 2019 was ( ), as compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of for the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was ( ), as compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of for the same period in 2018. Non-GAAP [2] net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2019 was RMB45.5 million ( US$6.4 million ), as compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB25.5 million for the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB126.8 million ( US$17.7 million ), as compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB267.1 million for the same period in 2018.

THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2019 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Total number of active clients [3] during the third quarter of 2019 was 1,058.

during the third quarter of 2019 was 1,058. The aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company during the third quarter of 2019 was RMB2.7 billion ( US$0.4 billion ), a 49.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company was RMB7.9 billion ( US$1.1 billion ), a 69.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.

Wealth management products distributed by the Company - breakdown by product type



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Product type (RMB in millions, except percentages)

(RMB in millions, except percentages) Fixed income products 865 16% 2,013 76%

6,083 24% 5,746 72% Private equity products 3,689 70% 451 17%

17,680 68% 1,412 18% Secondary market equity fund products 144 3% 37 1%

1,104 4% 159 2% Other products 561 11% 152 6%

1,018 4% 612 8% All products 5,259 100% 2,653 100%

25,885 100% 7,929 100%

Jupai's coverage network as of September 30, 2019 included 54 client centers covering 44 cities, as compared to 77 client centers covering 49 cities as of September 30, 2018 .

as of included 54 client centers covering 44 cities, as compared to 77 client centers covering 49 cities as of . Total assets under management [4] as of September 30, 2019 were RMB45.1 billion ( US$6.3 billion ), a 21.9% decrease from September 30, 2018 .

Assets under management – breakdown by product type

As of

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019 Product type (RMB in millions, except percentages) Fixed income products 19,760 34%

16,031 35% Private equity products 34,826 60%

26,913 60% Secondary market equity fund products 2,077 4%

942 2% Other products 1,095 2%

1,218 3% All products 57,758 100%

45,104 100%

"We saw improved operating performance in the third quarter of 2019 even as the market environment remained challenging," said Mr. Jianda Ni, Jupai's chairman of the board and chief executive officer. "Concerns over a slowdown in overall economic growth and international trade conflicts continue to impact investor confidence. However, the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by Jupai during the third quarter of 2019 increased quarter-over-quarter by 6% from RMB2.5 billion to RMB2.7 billion, as our wealth management products backed by high-quality real estate projects gained traction in the market. In addition, our bottom line results for the quarter were enhanced by our ongoing cost control efforts."

"We remain cautiously optimistic about Jupai's outlook for the coming quarters as we have seen a gradual loosening of restrictions on privately-offered funds over the past several months. Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to executing on our three strategies to expand Jupai's market share. Firstly, leveraging our superior industry expertise, we will continue to develop high-quality real estate equity products with attractive risk-return profiles. Secondly, we will further enhance our risk control systems in order to increase investor confidence. Thirdly, we will seek potential growth opportunities in our overseas business."

Ms. Min Liu, Jupai's chief financial officer, said, "Jupai succeeded in reducing our operating expenses on a sequential basis in the third quarter of 2019. In particular, we lowered our cost of revenue and G&A expenses through streamlining operations and enhancing operating efficiency."

THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB182.1 million (US$25.5 million), a 41.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to decreases in both one-time commissions and recurring management fees. Net revenues were RMB649.0 million (US$90.8 million) for the first nine months of 2019, a decrease of 45.3% from the same period in 2018.

Net revenues from one-time commissions for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB102.7 million ( US$14.4 million ), a 30.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily as a result of a decrease in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company. For the first nine months of 2019, net revenues from one-time commissions were RMB247.8 million ( US$34.7 million ), a decrease of 64.9% from the same period in 2018.

for the third quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 30.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily as a result of a decrease in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company. For the first nine months of 2019, net revenues from one-time commissions were ( ), a decrease of 64.9% from the same period in 2018. Net revenues from recurring management fees for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB50.1 million ( US$7.0 million ), a 48.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the decrease in the value of assets under management. RMB17.4 million ( US$2.4 million ) and RMB5.7 million carried interest were recognized as part of Jupai's recurring management fees in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the first nine months of 2019, net revenues from recurring management fees were RMB310.1 million ( US$43.4 million ), a 9.1% decrease from the same period in 2018. RMB156.0 million ( US$21.8 million ) and RMB49.7 million carried interest was recognized as part of Jupai's recurring management fees for the first nine months of 2019 and the same period in 2018, respectively.

for the third quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 48.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the decrease in the value of assets under management. ( ) and carried interest were recognized as part of Jupai's recurring management fees in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the first nine months of 2019, net revenues from recurring management fees were ( ), a 9.1% decrease from the same period in 2018. ( ) and carried interest was recognized as part of Jupai's recurring management fees for the first nine months of 2019 and the same period in 2018, respectively. Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB29.3 million ( US$4.1 million ), a 189.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily because the Company provided ongoing services to more product suppliers. The Company recognized RMB1.8 million ( US$0.3 million ) and nil variable performance fees in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the first nine months of 2019, net revenues from recurring service fees were RMB77.2 million ( US$10.8 million ), a 110.8% increase from the same period in 2018. The Company recognized RMB1.8 million ( US$0.3 million ) and RMB0.3 million variable performance fees for the first nine months of 2019 and the same period in 2018, respectively.

for the third quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 189.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily because the Company provided ongoing services to more product suppliers. The Company recognized ( ) and nil variable performance fees in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the first nine months of 2019, net revenues from recurring service fees were ( ), a 110.8% increase from the same period in 2018. The Company recognized ( ) and variable performance fees for the first nine months of 2019 and the same period in 2018, respectively. Net revenues from other service fees for the third quarter of 2019 were nil, a 100.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to no sub-advisory service provided to other companies. For the first nine months of 2019, net revenues from other service fees were RMB13.9 million ( US$1.9 million ), a decrease of 86.5% from the same period in 2018.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB222.3 million (US$31.1 million), a 21.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, operating costs and expenses were RMB756.2 million (US$105.8 million), a decrease of 10.8% from the same period in 2018.

Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB105.9 million ( US$14.8 million ), a 32.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to decreased compensation to wealth management advisors and client managers, as a result of the decrease in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company and cost control measures the Company undertook. For the first nine months of 2019, cost of revenues was RMB390.3 million ( US$54.6 million ), a decrease of 15.2% from the same period in 2018.

for the third quarter of 2019 was ( ), a 32.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to decreased compensation to wealth management advisors and client managers, as a result of the decrease in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company and cost control measures the Company undertook. For the first nine months of 2019, cost of revenues was ( ), a decrease of 15.2% from the same period in 2018. Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB52.9 million ( US$7.4 million ), a 19.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the decrease in marketing and promotion expenses as a result of cost control. For the first nine months of 2019, selling expenses were RMB156.3 million ( US$21.9 million ), a decrease of 29.9% from the same period in 2018.

for the third quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 19.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the decrease in marketing and promotion expenses as a result of cost control. For the first nine months of 2019, selling expenses were ( ), a decrease of 29.9% from the same period in 2018. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB68.0 million ( US$9.5 million ), an 8.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, general and administrative expenses were RMB219.7 million ( US$30.7 million ), an increase of 22.1% from the same period in 2018, mainly due to additional provision for doubtful accounts and the increase in service fees, net off by the decrease in payroll expenses.

for the third quarter of 2019 were ( ), an 8.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, general and administrative expenses were ( ), an increase of 22.1% from the same period in 2018, mainly due to additional provision for doubtful accounts and the increase in service fees, net off by the decrease in payroll expenses. Other operating income (government subsidies) received by the Company in the third quarter of 2019 was RMB4.6 million ( US$0.6 million ), a 441.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, other operating income was RMB10.2 million ( US$1.4 million ), a decrease of 35.9% from the same period in 2018. Government subsidies were recorded when received, with their availability and amount dependent upon government policies.

Operating margin for the third quarter of 2019 was -22.1%, compared to 8.8% for the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, operating margin was -16.5%, compared to 28.6% for the same period in 2018.

Income tax expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million), a 28.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, due to recording of valuation allowance of RMB 4.6 million. For the first nine months of 2019, income tax expenses were RMB33.1 million (US$4.6 million), a decrease of 65.7% from the same period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in taxable income.

Net Income

Net Income

- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB47.9 million (US$6.7 million), as compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB1.7 million for the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB134.5 million (US$18.8 million), as compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB205.4 million for the same period in 2018.

- Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was -26.3%, compared to 0.5% for the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders was -20.7%, compared to 17.3% for the same period in 2018.

- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB1.42 (US$0.20) and RMB1.42 (US$0.20), respectively, as compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per basic and diluted ADS of RMB0.05 and RMB0.05, respectively, for the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per basic and diluted ADS was RMB4.00 (US$0.56) and RMB4.00 (US$0.56), respectively, as compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per basic and diluted ADS of RMB6.16 and RMB5.85, respectively, for the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP Net Income

- Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB45.5 million (US$6.4 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB25.5 million for the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB126.8 million (US$17.7 million), as compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB267.1 million for the same period in 2018.

- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was -25.0%, as compared to 8.2% for the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, non-GAAP net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders was -19.5%, as compared to 22.5% for the same period in 2018.

- Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB1.35 (US$0.19), as compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS of RMB0.73 for the corresponding period in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS was RMB3.77 (US$0.53), as compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS of RMB7.60 for the same period in 2018.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had RMB859.7 million (US$120.3 million) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared to RMB1,302.6 million as of December 31, 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities during the third quarter of 2019 was RMB53.1 million (US$7.4 million). For the first nine months of 2019, net cash used in operating activities was RMB177.6 million (US$24.9 million).

Net cash used in investing activities during the third quarter of 2019 was RMB206.5 million (US$28.9 million). For the first nine months of 2019, net cash used in investing activities was RMB265.3 million (US$37.1 million).

Net cash provided by financing activities during the third quarter of 2019 was nil. For the first nine months of 2019, net cash provided by financing activities was RMB29.6 thousand (US$4.1 thousand).

DISCUSSION OF RECENTLY ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD

Starting from January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), which supersedes the lease accounting guidance under Topic 840, and generally requires lessees to recognize operating and financing lease liabilities and corresponding right-of-use ("ROU") assets on the balance sheet and to provide enhanced disclosures surrounding the amount, timing and uncertainty of cash flows arising from leasing arrangements. The Company adopted the new guidance using the modified retrospective transition approach by applying the new standard to all leases existing at the date of initial application and not restating comparative periods. The most significant impact was the recognition of ROU assets and lease liabilities for operating leases. The Company also elected the package of practical expedients, which among other things, does not require reassessment of lease classification.

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measures as set forth in the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" below.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company may be prepared differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed non-GAAP net income results reflecting adjustments to exclude the impacts of share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition and impairment loss of investment in affiliates, to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shares per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management. Pursuant to U.S. GAAP, the Company recognized significant amounts of expenses for the restricted shares, share options and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition and impairment loss of investment in affiliates. The Company utilized the non-GAAP financial results to make financial results comparable period to period and to better understand its historical business operations.

ABOUT JUPAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai") (NYSE: JP) is a leading third-party wealth management service provider focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. Jupai's comprehensive and personalized client service and broad range of carefully selected third-party and self-developed products have made it a trusted brand among its clients. Jupai maintains extensive and targeted coverage of China's high-net-worth population.

For more information, please visit http://jupai.investorroom.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Jupai's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Jupai may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Jupai's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the goals and strategies of the Company and the Company's ability to manage its growth and implement its business strategies; future business development, financial condition and results of operations of the Company; condition of the wealth management market in China and internationally; the demand for and market acceptance of the products the Company distributes; the Company's ability to maintain and further grow its active high-net-worth client base and maintain or increase the amount of investment by clients; developments in relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's industry and the Company's ability to comply with those policies and regulations; the Company's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the Company's ability to adapt to potential uncertainties in China's real estate industry and stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; the results of the Company's investments in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; general economic and business conditions in China; and the Company's ability to protect its reputation and enhance its brand recognition. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Jupai's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Jupai does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

[1] The U.S. dollars (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (US$) in this press release is based on the noon buying rate on September 30, 2019, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, which was RMB 7.1477 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the Renminbi amounts. [2] Jupai's non-GAAP financial measures are derived from adjusting the corresponding GAAP financial measures by excluding the effects of share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulted from business acquisitions and impairment loss of investment in affiliates. [3] "Active clients" for a given period refers to clients who purchase wealth management products distributed by Jupai at least once during that given period. [4] "Assets under management" or "AUM" of Jupai refers to the amount of capital contributions made by investors to the funds managed by the Company, for which the Company is entitled to receive management fees. The amount of AUM of Jupai is recorded and carried based on the historical cost of the contributed assets instead of fair market value of assets for almost all AUM of Jupai. For assets denominated in currencies other than Renminbi, the AUM are translated into Renminbi upon their contribution, without interim value adjustments solely due to changes in foreign exchange rates. As a result, Jupai's management fees for almost all its AUM are calculated based on the historical cost balance of the AUM.

— FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW —

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In RMB, except for USD data)



As of

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

USD Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 1,298,565,042

859,673,288

120,272,715 Restricted cash 4,000,000

-

- Short-term investments 4,723,612

-

- Accounts receivable 39,633,035

9,019,150

1,261,826 Other receivables 20,493,145

18,164,788

2,541,347 Amounts due from related parties 199,331,694

114,703,002

16,047,540 Other current assets 15,320,791

7,224,823

1,010,790 Total current assets 1,582,067,319

1,008,785,051

141,134,218 Long-term investments 58,950,000

93,197,850

13,038,859 Investment in affiliates 67,262,431

312,556,421

43,728,251 Amounts due from related parties — non-current 48,626,353

29,153,361

4,078,705 Property and equipment, net 36,267,042

33,565,492

4,695,985 Intangible assets, net 58,124,608

39,314,496

5,500,300 Goodwill 297,031

-

- Other non-current assets 27,914,021

31,240,588

4,370,719 Right-of-use assets -

126,195,918

17,655,458 Deferred tax assets 100,985,228

15,305,761

2,141,355 Total Assets 1,980,494,033

1,689,314,938

236,343,850











Liabilities and Equity









Current liabilities:









Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 116,653,658

63,797,840

8,925,646 Income tax payable 227,537,993

73,559,285

10,291,323 Other tax payable 43,009,523

13,972,776

1,954,863 Amounts due to related parties — current 31,105,111

18,142,932

2,538,289 Deferred revenue from related parties 111,720,785

59,336,147

8,301,432 Deferred revenue 18,949,097

29,086,257

4,069,317 Other current liabilities 39,929,945

119,377,372

16,701,509 Total current liabilities 588,906,112

377,272,609

52,782,379 Deferred revenue — non-current from related parties 22,096,306

10,148,929

1,419,887 Deferred revenue — non-current 2,144,593

368,042

51,491 Operating Lease Liabilities — non-current -

63,664,226

8,906,953 Deferred tax liabilities 198,187

-

- Total Liabilities 613,345,198

451,453,806

63,160,710 Equity 1,367,148,835

1,237,861,132

173,183,140 Total Liabilities and Total Shareholders' Equity 1,980,494,033

1,689,314,938

236,343,850

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data and ADS data)



Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues









Third party revenues 116,290,554

108,552,036

15,186,989 Related party revenues 195,022,533

73,997,411

10,352,618 Total revenues 311,313,087

182,549,447

25,539,607 Taxes and surcharges (728,702)

(457,767)

(64,044) Net revenues 310,584,385

182,091,680

25,475,563











Operating costs and expenses:









Cost of revenues (155,832,886)

(105,905,745)

(14,816,759) Selling expenses (65,838,130)

(52,872,376)

(7,397,117) General and administrative expenses (62,460,602)

(68,047,595)

(9,520,209) Other operating income — government subsidies 841,893

4,557,939

637,679 Total operating cost and expenses (283,289,725)

(222,267,777)

(31,096,406) Income (loss) from operations 27,294,660

(40,176,097)

(5,620,843)











Gain from deconsolidation of subsidiaries 561,528

-

- Interest income 1,053,088

1,582,036

221,335 Investment loss (945,974)

(4,670,453)

(653,420) Other income 3,140,310

490,756

68,659 Total other income 3,808,952

(2,597,661)

(363,426) Income (loss) before taxes and loss from equity in affiliates 31,103,612

(42,773,758)

(5,984,269) Income tax expense (8,019,385)

(10,288,783)

(1,439,454) (Loss) gain from equity in affiliates (18,710,397)

193,922

27,131 Net income (loss) 4,373,830

(52,868,619)

(7,396,592) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (2,675,124)

4,972,227

695,640 Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,698,706

(47,896,392)

(6,700,952)











Net income (loss) per ADS:









Basic 0.05

(1.42)

(0.20) Diluted 0.05

(1.42)

(0.20) Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:









Basic 33,547,937

33,622,879

33,622,879 Diluted 34,871,348

33,622,879

33,622,879

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data and ADS data)



Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues









Third party revenues 246,427,869

288,638,288

40,381,981 Related party revenues 944,616,780

363,828,190

50,901,435 Total revenues 1,191,044,649

652,466,478

91,283,416 Taxes and surcharges (3,677,954)

(3,459,041)

(483,938) Net revenues 1,187,366,695

649,007,437

90,799,478











Operating costs and expenses:









Cost of revenues (460,195,649)

(390,307,152)

(54,605,978) Selling expenses (222,963,325)

(156,322,747)

(21,870,356) General and administrative expenses (180,023,991)

(219,733,972)

(30,741,913) Other operating income — government subsidies 15,882,366

10,179,802

1,424,207 Total operating cost and expenses (847,300,599)

(756,184,069)

(105,794,040) Income (loss) from operations 340,066,096

(107,176,632)

(14,994,562)











Gain from deconsolidation of subsidiaries 561,528

-

- Interest income 3,128,582

4,934,136

690,311 Investment income (loss) 816,417

(2,388,143)

(334,113) Other income 4,527,870

2,828,849

395,770 Total other income 9,034,397

5,374,842

751,968 Income (loss) before taxes and loss from equity in affiliates 349,100,493

(101,801,790)

(14,242,594) Income tax expense (96,393,052)

(33,099,743)

(4,630,825) Loss from equity in affiliates (39,948,843)

(4,928,441)

(689,514) Net income (loss) 212,758,598

(139,829,974)

(19,562,933) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (7,340,318)

5,296,403

740,994 Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 205,418,280

(134,533,571)

(18,821,939)











Net income (loss) per ADS:









Basic 6.16

(4.00)

(0.56) Diluted 5.85

(4.00)

(0.56) Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:









Basic 33,359,233

33,613,659

33,613,659 Diluted 35,123,696

33,613,659

33,613,659

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data)



Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

USD Net income (loss) 4,373,830

(52,868,619)

(7,396,592) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:









Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment 18,590,176

8,038,238

1,124,591 Other comprehensive income 18,590,176

8,038,238

1,124,591 Comprehensive income (loss) 22,964,006

(44,830,381)

(6,272,001) Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,675,124

(4,945,351)

(691,880) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 20,288,882

(39,885,030)

(5,580,121)

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data)



Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

USD Net income (loss) 212,758,598

(139,829,974)

(19,562,933) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:









Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment 20,891,340

8,312,901

1,163,018 Other comprehensive income 20,891,340

8,312,901

1,163,018 Comprehensive income (loss) 233,649,938

(131,517,073)

(18,399,915) Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 7,340,318

(5,266,919)

(736,869) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 226,309,620

(126,250,154)

(17,663,046)

Jupai Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for ADS data and percentages)



Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2019

RMB

RMB Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders 0.5%

-26.3% Adjusted net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) 8.2%

-25.0%







Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,698,706

(47,896,392) Adjustment for share-based compensation (net of tax effect of nil for both three months

ended September 30, 2018 and 2019) 4,338,128

2,409,227 Adjustment for amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition (net of tax effect of

RMB1,207,506 and nil for three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively) 3,622,519

- Adjustment for impairment loss of investment in affiliates (net of tax effect of nil for both

three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019) 15,808,792

- Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) 25,468,145

(45,487,165)







Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted 0.05

(1.42) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted (non-GAAP) 0.73

(1.35)







Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:





Diluted 34,871,348

33,622,879

Jupai Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for ADS data and percentages)



Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2019

RMB

RMB Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders 17.3%

-20.7% Adjusted net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) 22.5%

-19.5%







Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 205,418,280

(134,533,571) Adjustment for share-based compensation (net of tax effect of nil for both nine months ended

September 30, 2018 and 2019) 17,424,226

7,194,491 Adjustment for amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition (net of tax effect of

RMB3,486,023 and RMB196,316 for nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019,

respectively) 10,458,072

588,954 Adjustment for impairment loss of investment in affiliates (net of tax effect of nil for both

nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019) 33,808,792

- Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) 267,109,370

(126,750,126)







Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted 5.85

(4.00) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted (non-GAAP) 7.60

(3.77)







Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:





Diluted 35,123,696

33,613,659

SOURCE Jupai Holdings Limited

