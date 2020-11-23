Jupai Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai" or the "Company") (NYSE: JP), a leading third-party wealth management service provider, focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB85.1 million , a decrease of 53.2% from the corresponding period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, net revenues were RMB290.2 million , a decrease of 55.3% from the same period in 2019.

For the quarter ended September 30 (RMB '000, except percentages) Q3 2019

Q3 2019 %

Q3 2020

Q3 2020 %

YoY Change % One-time commissions 102,656

56.4%

36,295

42.6%

-64.6% Recurring management fees 50,098

27.5%

22,400

26.3%

-55.3% Recurring service fees 29,338

16.1%

26,445

31.1%

-9.9% Other service fees -

-

-

-

- Total net revenues 182,092

100.0%

85,140

100.0%

-53.2%

For the nine months ended September 30 (RMB '000, except percentages) 9M 2019

9M 2019 %

9M 2020

9M 2020 %

YoY Change % One-time commissions 247,796

38.2%

123,576

42.6%

-50.1% Recurring management fees 310,076

47.8%

80,390

27.7%

-74.1% Recurring service fees 77,231

11.9%

86,199

29.7%

11.6% Other service fees 13,904

2.1%

-

-

- Total net revenues 649,007

100.0%

290,165

100.0%

-55.3%

Loss from operations in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB15.0 million , as compared to RMB40.2 million from the corresponding period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, loss from operations was RMB41.1 million , as compared to RMB107.2 million from the same period in 2019.

in the third quarter of 2020 was , as compared to from the corresponding period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, loss from operations was , as compared to from the same period in 2019. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB3.0 million , as compared to RMB47.9 million from the corresponding period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB33.4 million , as compared to RMB134.5 million from the same period in 2019.

in the third quarter of 2020 was , as compared to from the corresponding period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was , as compared to from the same period in 2019. Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP[1]) in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB2.7 million , as compared to RMB45.5million from the corresponding period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB30.0 million , as compared to RMB126.8 million from the same period in 2019.

[1] Jupai's non-GAAP financial measures are derived from adjusting the corresponding GAAP financial measures by excluding the effects of share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets resulted from business acquisitions.

THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2020 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Total number of active clients [2] during the third quarter of 2020 was 712, as compared to 1,058 active clients during the third quarter of 2019.

during the third quarter of 2020 was 712, as compared to 1,058 active clients during the third quarter of 2019. The aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company during the third quarter of 2020 was RMB2.0 billion , a 26.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company was RMB5.3 billion , a 33.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019.

Wealth management products distributed by the Company - breakdown by product type



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 Product type (RMB in millions, except percentages)

(RMB in millions, except percentages) Fixed income products 2,013 76% 1,100 56%

5,746 72% 3,283 62% Private equity products 451 17% 378 19%

1,412 18% 1,003 19% Secondary market equity fund products 37 1% 438 23%

159 2% 892 17% Other products 152 6% 39 2%

612 8% 112 2% All products 2,653 100% 1,955 100%

7,929 100% 5,290 100%

Jupai's coverage network as of September 30, 2020 included 35 client centers covering 33 cities, as compared to 54 client centers covering 44 cities as of September 30, 2019 .

as of included 35 client centers covering 33 cities, as compared to 54 client centers covering 44 cities as of . Total assets under management[3] as of September 30, 2020 were RMB34.7 billion , as compared to RMB45.1 billion from September 30, 2019 .

Assets under management – breakdown by product type

As of

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020 Product type (RMB in millions, except percentages) Fixed income products 16,031 35%

10,298 30% Private equity products 26,913 60%

22,243 64% Secondary market equity fund products 942 2%

946 3% Other products 1,218 3%

1,211 3% All products 45,104 100%

34,698 100%

[2] "Active clients" for a given period refer to clients who purchase wealth management products distributed by Jupai at least once during that given period. [3] "Assets under management" or "AUM" of Jupai refers to the amount of capital contributions made by investors to the funds managed by the Company, for which the Company is entitled to receive management fees. The amount of AUM of Jupai is recorded and carried based on the historical cost of the contributed assets instead of fair market value of assets for almost all AUM of Jupai. For assets denominated in currencies other than Renminbi, the AUM are translated into Renminbi upon their contribution, without interim value adjustments solely due to changes in foreign exchange rates. As a result, Jupai's management fees for almost all its AUM are calculated based on the historical cost balance of the AUM.

"We are encouraged to see Jupai's bottom line continue to improve in the third quarter with net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders declining by 93.8% compared with the same period last year and decreasing by 71.7% quarter over quarter. Our ongoing cost control measures and enhanced portfolio optimization will continue to support margin improvement going forward, even as investors maintain a cautious mood in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic," said Mr. Jianda Ni, Jupai's chairman of the board and chief executive officer. "We are confident in the long-term prosperity of China's wealth management industry and we will continue to execute our strategies for controlling costs, selecting high-quality products and enhancing our risk control system."

Ms. Min Liu, Jupai's chief financial officer, said, "Our effective cost control measures continued to drive margin improvement in the third quarter, with total operating costs decreasing by 54.9% compared with the same period last year. We are also pleased to see that the average wealth management product value distributed per advisor has considerably increased. We are confident that our ongoing enhancement of Jupai's service network and incentive mechanisms alongside our efforts to streamline costs will drive improved bottom line results in the coming quarters."

THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB85.1 million, a 53.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to decreases in one-time commissions and recurring management fees. Net revenues were RMB290.2 million for the first nine months of 2020, a decrease of 55.3% from the same period in 2019.

Net revenues from one-time commissions for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB36.3 million , a 64.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily as a result of a decrease in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company. For the first nine months of 2020, net revenues from one-time commissions were RMB123.6 million , a decrease of 50.1% from the same period in 2019.

for the third quarter of 2020 were , a 64.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily as a result of a decrease in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company. For the first nine months of 2020, net revenues from one-time commissions were , a decrease of 50.1% from the same period in 2019. Net revenues from recurring management fees for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB22.4 million , a 55.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to the decrease in the value of assets under management. RMB6.3 million and RMB17.4 million carried interest was recognized as part of Jupai's recurring management fees in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the first nine months of 2020, net revenues from recurring management fees were RMB80.4 million , a 74.1% decrease from the same period in 2019. RMB11.8 million and RMB156.0 million carried interest was recognized as part of Jupai's recurring management fees for the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

for the third quarter of 2020 were , a 55.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to the decrease in the value of assets under management. and carried interest was recognized as part of Jupai's recurring management fees in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the first nine months of 2020, net revenues from recurring management fees were , a 74.1% decrease from the same period in 2019. and carried interest was recognized as part of Jupai's recurring management fees for the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB26.4 million , a 9.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily because the Company provided ongoing services to fewer product suppliers. The Company recognized RMB5.3 million and RMB1.8 million variable performance fees in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the first nine months of 2020, net revenues from recurring service fees were RMB86.2 million , a 11.6% increase from the same period in 2019. The Company recognized RMB7.3 million and RMB1.8 million variable performance fees for the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

for the third quarter of 2020 were , a 9.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily because the Company provided ongoing services to fewer product suppliers. The Company recognized and variable performance fees in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the first nine months of 2020, net revenues from recurring service fees were , a 11.6% increase from the same period in 2019. The Company recognized and variable performance fees for the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net revenues from other service fees for the third quarter of 2020 were nil, the same as the corresponding period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, net revenues from other service fees were nil, as compared to RMB13.9 million from the same period in 2019.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB100.2 million, a decrease of 54.9% from the corresponding period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, operating costs and expenses were RMB331.2 million, a decrease of 56.2% from the same period in 2019.

Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB41.6 million , a decrease of 60.8% from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to decreased compensation to wealth management advisors and client managers, as a result of the decrease in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company and the cost control measures the Company adopted. For the first nine months of 2020, cost of revenues was RMB165.7 million , a decrease of 57.5% from the same period in 2019.

for the third quarter of 2020 was , a decrease of 60.8% from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to decreased compensation to wealth management advisors and client managers, as a result of the decrease in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company and the cost control measures the Company adopted. For the first nine months of 2020, cost of revenues was , a decrease of 57.5% from the same period in 2019. Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB22.8 million , a decrease of 56.9% from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to the decrease in marketing and promotion expenses as a result of cost control and the decrease in revenues. For the first nine months of 2020, selling expenses were RMB66.8 million , a decrease of 57.2% from the same period in 2019.

for the third quarter of 2020 were , a decrease of 56.9% from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to the decrease in marketing and promotion expenses as a result of cost control and the decrease in revenues. For the first nine months of 2020, selling expenses were , a decrease of 57.2% from the same period in 2019. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB36.4 million , a decrease of 46.6% from the corresponding period in 2019, mainly due to the cost control measures the Company adopted. For the first nine months of 2020, general and administrative expenses were RMB114.4 million , a decrease of 47.9% from the same period in 2019.

for the third quarter of 2020 were , a decrease of 46.6% from the corresponding period in 2019, mainly due to the cost control measures the Company adopted. For the first nine months of 2020, general and administrative expenses were , a decrease of 47.9% from the same period in 2019. Other operating income (government subsidies) received by the Company for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB0.6 million , a decrease of 87.9% from the corresponding period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, other operating income were RMB15.7 million , an increase of 54.1% from the same period in 2019. Government subsidies were recorded when received, with their availability and amount dependent upon government policies.

Operating margin for the third quarter of 2020 was -17.6%, as compared to -22.1% for the corresponding period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, operating margin was -14.2%, compared to -16.5% for the same period in 2019.

Income tax benefits for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB10.6 million, as compared to income tax expenses of RMB10.3 million for the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to taxable losses for the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2020, income tax expenses were RMB0.8 million, a decrease of 97.7% from the same period in 2019.

Net Loss

Net Loss

- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB3.0 million, as compared to RMB47.9 million from the corresponding period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB33.4 million, as compared to RMB134.5 million from the same period in 2019.

- Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was -3.5%, as compared to -26.3% from the corresponding period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders was -11.5%, compared to -20.7% for the same period in 2019.

- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB0.09 and RMB0.09, respectively, as compared to RMB1.42 and RMB1.42, respectively, from the corresponding period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per basic and diluted ADS was RMB1.00 and RMB1.00, respectively, as compared to RMB4.00 and RMB4.00, respectively, for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP)

- Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB2.7 million, as compared to RMB45.5 million from the corresponding period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB30.0 million, as compared to RMB126.8 million from the same period in 2019.

- Adjusted net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was -3.2%, as compared to -25.0% from the corresponding period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, non-GAAP net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders was -10.3%, as compared to -19.5% for the same period in 2019.

- Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB0.08, as compared to RMB1.35 from the corresponding period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS was RMB0.90, as compared to RMB3.77 for the same period in 2019.

Repurchase of Shares

As of November 15, 2020, we had repurchased 539,142 ADSs as part of the Company's share repurchase program of up to US$10 million announced in February 2020, at a total cost of US$741,554, inclusive of transaction charges.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had RMB666.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, as compared to RMB712.3 million as of December 31, 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities during the third quarter of 2020 was RMB17.4 million. For the first nine months of 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3.2 million.

Net cash used in investing activities during the third quarter of 2020 was RMB25.2 million. For the first nine months of 2020, net cash used in investing activities was RMB42.4 million.

Net cash used in financing activities during the third quarter of 2020 was nil. For the first nine months of 2020, net cash used in financing activities was RMB7.1 million.

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measures as set forth in the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" below.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company may be prepared differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed non-GAAP net income results reflecting adjustments to exclude the impacts of share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition, to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shares per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management. Pursuant to U.S. GAAP, the Company recognized significant amounts of expenses for the restricted shares, share options and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition. The Company utilized the non-GAAP financial results to make financial results comparable period to period and to better understand its historical business operations.

ABOUT JUPAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai") (NYSE: JP) is a leading third-party wealth management service provider focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. Jupai's comprehensive and personalized client service and broad range of carefully selected third-party and self-developed products have made it a trusted brand among its clients. Jupai maintains extensive and targeted coverage of China's high-net-worth population.

For more information, please visit http://jupai.investorroom.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Jupai's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Jupai may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Jupai's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the goals and strategies of the Company and the Company's ability to manage its growth and implement its business strategies; future business development, financial condition and results of operations of the Company; condition of the wealth management market in China and internationally; the demand for and market acceptance of the products the Company distributes; the Company's ability to maintain and further grow its active high-net-worth client base and maintain or increase the amount of investment by clients; developments in relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's industry and the Company's ability to comply with those policies and regulations; the Company's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the Company's ability to adapt to potential uncertainties in China's real estate industry and stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; the results of the Company's investments in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; general economic and business conditions in China; and the Company's ability to protect its reputation and enhance its brand recognition. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Jupai's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Jupai does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

— FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW —

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In RMB, except for USD data)



As of

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2020

2020

RMB

USD[4]

RMB

USD[5] Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 711,205,698

102,158,306

664,858,961

97,923,141 Restricted cash 1,100,000

158,005

1,100,000

162,012 Other receivables 14,125,535

2,029,006

62,694,621

9,233,921 Amounts due from related parties 95,193,003

13,673,619

43,477,116

6,403,487 Other current assets 4,984,541

715,985

27,402,462

4,035,946 Total current assets 826,608,777

118,734,921

799,533,160

117,758,507 Long-term investments 228,950,000

32,886,610

228,950,000

33,720,690 Investment in affiliates 107,541,000

15,447,298

100,175,289

14,754,225 Amounts due from related parties — non-current 229,117,743

32,910,705

228,976,558

33,724,602 Property and equipment, net 27,834,760

3,998,213

19,827,406

2,920,261 Intangible assets, net 38,250,479

5,494,338

35,105,011

5,170,409 Other non-current assets 17,886,020

2,569,166

14,270,303

2,101,790 Right-of-use assets 68,950,101

9,904,062

47,972,473

7,065,582 Deferred tax assets 4,608,063

661,907

4,297,051

632,887 Total Assets 1,549,746,943

222,607,220

1,479,107,251

217,848,953















Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 58,318,063

8,376,866

54,443,979

8,018,731 Income tax payable 82,800,208

11,893,506

85,482,292

12,590,181 Other tax payable 695,081

99,842

16,883,060

2,486,606 Amounts due to related parties — current 19,439,664

2,792,333

18,911,359

2,785,342 Deferred revenue from related parties 42,053,959

6,040,673

11,441,131

1,685,096 Deferred revenue 35,674,503

5,124,322

31,678,345

4,665,716 Other current liabilities 78,201,072

11,232,881

77,350,676

11,392,524 Total current liabilities 317,182,550

45,560,423

296,190,842

43,624,196 Deferred revenue — non-current from related parties 4,917,845

706,404

11,984,597

1,765,140 Deferred revenue — non-current 311,651

44,766

1,404,151

206,809 Operating Lease Liabilities — non-current 28,518,789

4,096,468

15,535,487

2,288,130 Total Liabilities 350,930,835

50,408,061

325,115,077

47,884,275 Equity 1,198,816,108

172,199,159

1,153,992,174

169,964,678 Total Liabilities and Total Shareholders' Equity 1,549,746,943

222,607,220

1,479,107,251

217,848,953

[4] The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (US$) in this column is based on the noon buying rate on December 31, 2019, as set forth

in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, which was RMB 6.9618 to US$1.00. [5] The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (US$) in this column is based on the noon buying rate on September 30, 2020, as set forth

in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, which was RMB 6.7896 to US$1.00.

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data and ADS data)



Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2020

2020

RMB

USD[6]

RMB

USD[7] Revenues













Third party revenues 108,552,036

15,186,989

48,755,950

7,180,975 Related party revenues 73,997,411

10,352,618

36,908,909

5,436,095 Total revenues 182,549,447

25,539,607

85,664,859

12,617,070 Taxes and surcharges (457,767)

(64,044)

(524,582)

(77,263) Net revenues 182,091,680

25,475,563

85,140,277

12,539,807















Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of revenues (105,905,745)

(14,816,759)

(41,561,614)

(6,121,364) Selling expenses (52,872,376)

(7,397,117)

(22,794,092)

(3,357,207) General and administrative expenses (68,047,595)

(9,520,209)

(36,353,384)

(5,354,274) Other operating income — government subsidies 4,557,939

637,679

552,588

81,387 Total operating cost and expenses (222,267,777)

(31,096,406)

(100,156,502)

(14,751,458) Loss from operations (40,176,097)

(5,620,843)

(15,016,225)

(2,211,651)















Interest income 1,582,036

221,335

952,648

140,310 Investment (loss) income (4,670,453)

(653,420)

431,110

63,495 Other income (loss) 490,756

68,659

(484,582)

(71,371) Total other (loss) income (2,597,661)

(363,426)

899,176

132,434 Loss before taxes and loss from equity in affiliates (42,773,758)

(5,984,269)

(14,117,049)

(2,079,217) Income tax (expense) benefit (10,288,783)

(1,439,454)

10,562,496

1,555,688 Gain from equity in affiliates 193,922

27,131

2,001,265

294,754 Net loss (52,868,619)

(7,396,592)

(1,553,288)

(228,775) Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 4,972,227

695,640

(1,415,850)

(208,532) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (47,896,392)

(6,700,952)

(2,969,138)

(437,307)















Net loss per ADS:













Basic (1.42)

(0.20)

(0.09)

(0.01) Diluted (1.42)

(0.20)

(0.09)

(0.01) Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:













Basic 33,622,879

33,622,879

33,314,139

33,314,139 Diluted 33,622,879

33,622,879

33,314,139

33,314,139

[6] The conversion of data from Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (US$) for three months ended and nine months ended September 30, 2019 in

this table and the following tables is based on the noon buying rate on September 30, 2019, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board

of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, which was RMB 7.1477 to US$1.00. [7] The conversion of data from Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (US$) for three months ended and nine months ended September 30, 2020 in

this table and the following tables is based on the noon buying rate on September 30, 2020, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board

of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, which was RMB 6.7896 to US$1.00.

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data and ADS data)



Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2020

2020

RMB

USD

RMB

USD Revenues













Third party revenues 288,638,288

40,381,981

171,404,713

25,245,186 Related party revenues 363,828,190

50,901,435

119,832,034

17,649,351 Total revenues 652,466,478

91,283,416

291,236,747

42,894,537 Taxes and surcharges (3,459,041)

(483,938)

(1,071,880)

(157,871) Net revenues 649,007,437

90,799,478

290,164,867

42,736,666















Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of revenues (390,307,152)

(54,605,978)

(165,700,449)

(24,405,038) Selling expenses (156,322,747)

(21,870,356)

(66,834,259)

(9,843,622) General and administrative expenses (219,733,972)

(30,741,913)

(114,387,064)

(16,847,394) Other operating income — government subsidies 10,179,802

1,424,207

15,685,703

2,310,254 Total operating cost and expenses (756,184,069)

(105,794,040)

(331,236,069)

(48,785,800) Loss from operations (107,176,632)

(14,994,562)

(41,071,202)

(6,049,134)















Interest income 4,934,136

690,311

3,582,268

527,611 Investment (loss) income (2,388,143)

(334,113)

2,228,283

328,190 Other income 2,828,849

395,770

1,303,594

191,999 Total other income 5,374,842

751,968

7,114,145

1,047,800 Loss before taxes and loss from equity in affiliates (101,801,790)

(14,242,594)

(33,957,057)

(5,001,334) Income tax expense (33,099,743)

(4,630,825)

(755,386)

(111,256) Loss from equity in affiliates (4,928,441)

(689,514)

(2,493,953)

(367,320) Net loss (139,829,974)

(19,562,933)

(37,206,396)

(5,479,910) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 5,296,403

740,994

3,852,219

567,371 Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (134,533,571)

(18,821,939)

(33,354,177)

(4,912,539)















Net loss per ADS:













Basic (4.00)

(0.56)

(1.00)

(0.15) Diluted (4.00)

(0.56)

(1.00)

(0.15) Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:













Basic 33,613,659

33,613,659

33,480,325

33,480,325 Diluted 33,613,659

33,613,659

33,480,325

33,480,325

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data)



Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2020

2020

RMB

USD

RMB

USD Net loss (52,868,619)

(7,396,592)

(1,553,288)

(228,775) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:













Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment 8,038,238

1,124,591

(9,633,820)

(1,418,908) Other comprehensive income (loss) 8,038,238

1,124,591

(9,633,820)

(1,418,908) Comprehensive loss (44,830,381)

(6,272,001)

(11,187,108)

(1,647,683) Less: Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling

interests (4,945,351)

(691,880)

1,491,181

219,627 Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (39,885,030)

(5,580,121)

(12,678,289)

(1,867,310)

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data)



Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2020

2020

RMB

USD

RMB

USD Net loss (139,829,974)

(19,562,933)

(37,206,396)

(5,479,910) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:













Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment 8,312,901

1,163,018

(6,107,188)

(899,491) Other comprehensive income (loss) 8,312,901

1,163,018

(6,107,188)

(899,491) Comprehensive loss (131,517,073)

(18,399,915)

(43,313,584)

(6,379,401) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (5,266,919)

(736,869)

(3,814,691)

(561,843) Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (126,250,154)

(17,663,046)

(39,498,893)

(5,817,558)

Jupai Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for ADS data and percentages)



Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

RMB

RMB Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders -26.3%

-3.5% Adjusted net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) -25.0%

-3.2%







Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (47,896,392)

(2,969,138) Adjustment for share-based compensation (net of tax effect of nil for both three months

ended September 30, 2019 and 2020) 2,409,227

280,826 Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) (45,487,165)

(2,688,312)







Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted (1.42)

(0.09) Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted (non-GAAP) (1.35)

(0.08)







Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:





Diluted 33,622,879

33,314,139

Jupai Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for ADS data and percentages)



Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

RMB

RMB Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders -20.7%

-11.5% Adjusted net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) -19.5%

-10.3%







Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (134,533,571)

(33,354,177) Adjustment for share-based compensation (net of tax effect of nil for both nine months ended

September 30, 2019 and 2020) 7,194,491

3,328,868 Adjustment for amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition (net of tax effect of

RMB196,316 and nil for nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 588,954

- Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) (126,750,126)

(30,025,309)







Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted (4.00)

(1.00) Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted (non-GAAP) (3.77)

(0.90)







Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:





Diluted 33,613,659

33,480,325

