Jupiter Chain and Deloitte collaborate to deliver secure blockchain-driven data exchange platform for the Southeast Asia market

Set to change the way data is handled, shared and monetised, the data exchange platform developed by Jupiter Chain will allow exchanges to happen securely, protecting the privacy of the individual's personal information. Data owners will have greater control over their data, gain better access to tailored services and be rewarded directly for their data contributions.

In turn, Deloitte will advise on relevant regulations such as data laws and potential GDPR considerations for the data exchange model envisioned by Jupiter Chain, and on the technical front, Deloitte will review Jupiter Chain's blockchain architecture, design and processes.

This relationship also has a research and technical collaboration component that will see Deloitte become one of the validating nodes on Jupiter Chain's network; the first of its kind between Deloitte in Southeast Asia and a blockchain company.

"We look forward to work with a globally renowned and respected brand such as Deloitte to elevate our platform solution. I strongly believe that this strategic relationship will fuel the development of not only Jupiter Chain but the adoption of blockchain technology on a wider scale," said Miss Daphne Ng, CEO of Jupiter Chain.

"Deloitte is at the forefront of technological innovation for business growth and we view blockchain as an important enabler with potential to exponentially change the way markets operate," said Mr. Eden Spivakovsky, Deloitte Singapore Risk Advisory Director, who leads this relationship for Deloitte in Southeast Asia.

He added, "We are excited to team with Jupiter Chain and together build blockchain capabilities and deliver quality solutions to clients in Southeast Asia. Our combined expertise will allow us to drive innovation through the use of blockchain technologies and solve complex business problems for companies in the region."

About Jupiter Chain

Conceived by JEDTrade, the Jupiter Chain project is a Smart Consentable Data Exchange platform that aims to create a privacy preserving federated blockchain which enables the use of analytics. Data owners control their data and provide access to receive tailored services. For more information on the project, please visit jupiterchain.tech.

About Deloitte

