Jupiter Medical Center Earns Highest Safety Rating from The Leapfrog Group

"As healthcare consumers are considering or choosing to undergo medical treatment, we know that one of the most significant deciding factors is safety and quality. With this national designation, patients can have complete confidence that the care they receive from Jupiter Medical Center is the 'safest' available in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast region," said Dr. Amit Rastogi, president and CEO of Jupiter Medical Center. "Our 'A' grade rating by The Leapfrog Group for the Spring of 2020 is a direct result of our organization's unwavering commitment to providing the highest level of care to our patients with safety and quality at the forefront of everything we do."

According to The Leapfrog Group, its hospital safety grade is rated using up to 28 national performance measures that are combined to produce a single letter grade representing a hospital's overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.

The Leapfrog Group also recognized Jupiter Medical Center as a "Top Hospital," an annual distinction earned by only six percent of hospitals nationwide. Additionally, Jupiter Medical Center remains the only hospital in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties to receive a 4-star safety and quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

These national and regional accreditations place Jupiter Medical Center as the undisputed leader in the measures that matter the most to patients – receiving the highest quality of care in a safe environment.

"From the moment of arrival at Jupiter Medical Center to post-procedure checkups and at every stage along the way, we remain focused on the safety of each patient, as well as the safety of our medical staff and team members," Dr. Rastogi said.

For more information about Jupiter Medical Center's safety and quality measures, visit https://www.jupitermed.com/first-in-safety

About Jupiter Medical Center

Rated number one for safety, quality and patient satisfaction, Jupiter Medical Center is the leading destination for world-class health care in Palm Beach County and across the Treasure Coast region. Recognized as the region's only independent, not-for-profit hospital, Jupiter Medical Center offers a comprehensive continuum of inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, expertise and specialties, including orthopedics and spine care, cancer care, cardiac and vascular care, comprehensive stroke, obstetrics & maternity care, pediatrics, emergency care as well as diagnostic imaging, screening, testing and urgent care.

For more information about Jupiter Medical Center, please call (561) 263-2234 or visit www.jupitermed.com.

