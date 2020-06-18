Jupiter Medical Center First in Treasure Coast Region to Implement Innovative Safety Technologies

The new innovative technologies encompasses three key areas in the patient journey – hospital entry, check-in and waiting room procedures, and sanitizing patient room and procedure areas – to create the region's most robust hospital safety ecosystem.

"We want our patients and their loved ones to know they are safe when they come to our hospital or any of our facilities to receive the medical care they have been patiently waiting for," said Dr. Amit Rastogi, president and CEO of Jupiter Medical Center. "We have implemented comprehensive safety measures and innovative technological solutions to vigorously and systematically safeguard the health of our patients, their families and our team. We understand that patients are looking for a trusted partner to provide the highest quality medical care, delivered in the safest environment possible."

Thermal Temperature Screening, Disinfecting Robots and Social Distancing App

Jupiter Medical Center is the only hospital in the region using care.ai facial scanning systems to conduct thermal temperature screening at facility entry points. The sensors check the body temperature of anyone entering the hospital, including patients, vendors, physicians and all team members. The sensors are positioned at each entrance to identify anyone with a fever, accurately and with no contact between patients and staff.

To disinfect patient rooms and procedure areas, Jupiter Medical Center is the only medical center in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast to have fully deployed Tru-D SmartUVC ultraviolet disinfection robots, which use UVC light technology to eliminate viruses and other pathogens on surfaces. The robots are used to disinfect patient and procedural rooms, augmenting the frequent and rigorous cleaning and disinfection protocols being performed by environmental service teams.

A third safety enhancement is an easy-to-use mobile app, PatientTrak, that enhances social distancing in waiting rooms. The app allows patients to see real-time wait times, check-in and manage appointments from their mobile phone. PatientTrak allows the provider to send a text message notification to patients when their physician and clinicians are ready to see them for their consultation, eliminating patients congregating and waiting together in common areas.

"Jupiter Medical Center has a longstanding record of putting the safety of our patients and our team members at the forefront of everything we do," Rastogi said. "By further enhancing our already industry-leading safety practices with our investments in this new, best-in-class safety technology, Jupiter Medical Center continues to demonstrate to our patients and community why we consistently earn the highest scores of any hospital in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast on numerous measures of safety and quality."

For more information about Jupiter Medical Center's safety and quality measures, visit https://www.jupitermed.com/first-in-safety.

About Jupiter Medical Center

Rated number one for safety, quality and patient satisfaction, Jupiter Medical Center is the leading destination for world-class health care in Palm Beach County and across the Treasure Coast region. Recognized as the region's only independent, not-for-profit hospital, Jupiter Medical Center offers a comprehensive continuum of inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, expertise and specialties, including orthopedics and spine care, cancer care, cardiac and vascular care, comprehensive stroke, obstetrics & maternity care, pediatrics, emergency care as well as diagnostic imaging, screening, testing and urgent care. For more information about Jupiter Medical Center, please call (561) 263-2234 or visit www.jupitermed.com.

