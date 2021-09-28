Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. Expands its Executive Team

JUPITER, Fla., and BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. ("Jupiter" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has expanded its executive team with three new members, Alison D. Silva as President and Chief Business Officer, Dana Eschenburg Perez as Chief Financial Officer and Alexander Rosén as Chief Administrative Officer.

"We are very pleased and excited to be able to attract these experienced and talented people to our company. I am personally very proud of how far we have taken the Company with a limited team, but now it is time to capitalize on our earlier achievements with additional team members who can contribute to our success," stated Christer Rosén, Chairman & CEO.

"I'm excited and honored for this opportunity to build on the tremendous work and achievements of the entire Jupiter team," said Ms. Silva, newly appointed President and CBO. "Chris' vision and dedication over the past 5+ years have positioned the Company to offer what could potentially be transformational treatment options to patients. I look forward to helping position the Company for further success and value creation for all stakeholders."

"I'm beyond thrilled to join the Jupiter Therapeutics team at this exciting time in the Company's journey," stated CFO Dana Perez. "I am impressed with the Company culture, what they have accomplished since inception as such a lean team, and the opportunities on the horizon."

Management Bios

Alison Silva, who has been a member of our Board of Directors since 2018, is now expanding her role to include President and Chief Business Officer. Previously, Ms. Silva was the Chief Executive Officer of Cotinga Pharmaceuticals, formerly Critical Outcome Technologies, from July 2016 through August 2021. She continues to serve on the Board of Directors of Cotinga Pharmaceuticals since 2015, and serves as a management consultant to several organizations, including EMA Wellness and The Orphan Group. Before joining Cotinga, Alison co-founded The Microbiome Company in 2013, later rebranded to Synlogic Therapeutics, where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer until June 2016. Other relevant positions in biotech and pharma include co-founder and Vice President, Development at Marina Biotech; co-founder and Director at The Orphan Group; Director, Drug Development at Cequent Pharmaceuticals; COO at SLA Pharma. Ms. Silva obtained her undergraduate degree from Clark University and her graduate degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical Center.

Dana Eschenburg Perez joined the executive team of Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. on June 1, 2021 as Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer. Ms. Perez is a Florida licensed CPA with over 20 years of experience in accounting spanning various industries. From October 2020 to present, Ms. Perez led a consulting company for outsourced controller and CFO duties. From May 2013 to June 2019 Ms. Perez served as CFO and from June 2019 to April 2021 as CFO and COO of Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, Inc., a nonprofit focused on strengthening families with children to achieve stability and self-sufficiency. From September 2003 to May 2013 Ms. Perez was an auditor with RSM US LLP serving clients in the commercial, governmental contracting, manufacturing and software development industries. Dana earned her master's and bachelor's degree, in accountancy, from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Ms. Perez is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Alexander Rosén is a Co-Founder and currently serves as Chief Administrative Officer. He has been with Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. since its inception. Previously, Alex held the position of Head of Administration at X-Vax Technology, Inc. from November 2020 to June 2021. From February 2019 to November 2020, Mr. Rosén served as the Controller at X-Vax Technology, Inc. Mr. Rosén attended Halmstad University, Sweden from 2009 - 2012.

About JOTROL™

Jupiter Neurosciences has developed a unique and patented platform product, JOTROL™, an enhanced resveratrol formulation. JOTROL™, based on our pre-clinical and Phase I study results, delivers resveratrol into the blood plasma with significantly greater bioavailability, without generating any adverse events, than conventional resveratrol. Resveratrol has the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, where it has, in studies conducted in Friedreich's ataxia (FA) and Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients, positive effects on oxidative stress, inflammation and mitochondrial function. JOTROL™ has many potential indications of use in rare diseases, of which we are primarily targeting Mucopolysaccharidoses Type 1, Friedreich's ataxia, MELAS and early-stage ALS. In the broader disease indication areas, JOTROL™ will target mild cognitive impairment/early Alzheimer's disease. TBI/concussion and Covid-19 are future projects in early-stage development.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on treating CNS disorders and rare diseases. The Company's platform product, JOTROL™, offers potential therapeutic benefit to most central nervous system diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, ataxias, and metabolic disorders such as Lysosomal Storage Disorders and mitochondrial diseases. Human clinical trial data shows benefits in several indications and the FDA has accepted a first investigational new drug (IND) application of JOTROL™. More information may be found on the Company's website www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether results obtained in preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be indicative of the final results of the trial; the size of the potential markets for the Company's drug candidates and its ability to service those markets; and the Company's current and future capital requirements and its ability to raise additional funds to satisfy its capital needs. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Lisa Sher, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

970-987-2654

[email protected]

Alison Silva, President & CBO

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Relations

Alex Rosén, Chief Administrative Officer

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

561-406-6154

[email protected]

