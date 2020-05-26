Jupiter Systems Welcomes Justin Shong as New VP of Global Sales and Marketing

HAYWARD, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Systems, inventor of display wall processor technology, announces that Justin Shong has joined the company as VP of Global Sales and Marketing and General Manager of North America. Justin is a proven sales leader with a focus on driving results, while building strong partner relationships, excellent customer service, and team and employee success.

"I'm excited to have Justin join us to help drive sales and our overall growth," said CEO Sidney Rittenberg, "Justin's knowledge and experience combined with his track record are well suited for Jupiter's expansive growth strategy."

Justin most recently held the position of General Manager at Whitlock, where he turned its once worst performing region in the US into the best. He possesses a track record of sales leadership in the technology industry, including time at Vidyo as Sales Director, at Revel Systems as VP of Sales and Marketing, at OCZ Technology Group as SVP of Worldwide Sales, at GBH Communications as VP of Sales, and at Acer America as National Sales Manager.

Justin holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and MBA in Finance, both from Santa Clara University. He played four years of Intercollegiate football. A San Francisco Bay Area native, Justin lives in Los Gatos with wife and children and will work out of Jupiter's head office in Hayward.

With thousands of installations over 50 countries, Jupiter Systems is the premier visual tech company for all communication and collaboration needs. Jupiter remains on the cutting edge of the visual tech industry, providing innovative applications and services to clients across the globe.

Contact: Melissa De Long, Jupiter Systems

Phone: 510.675.1000

Email: [email protected]

www.jupiter.com

SOURCE Jupiter Systems

Related Links

https://www.jupiter.com

