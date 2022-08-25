Jurassic Friends NFT, a Dinosaur-Themed Trilogy NFT Collection, is All Set to go Live Shortly

The whitelist spots for the genesis collection in the project are now open!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurassic Friends NFT, a promising PFP NFT project, has gladly announced that the launch of the genesis collection is around the corner. Being a trilogy collection, the first series will feature animated versions of 10,000 T-Rex dinosaur NFTs. This exclusive collection provides genuine value to its holders through real-world utilities and impressive perks, thereby making the value of NFTs surge in the near future.



Jurassic Friends NFT is a phenomenal initiative that is created from an idea of a 4-year-old kid whose love for Dinosaurs is eternal. These 10,000 T-Rex dinosaurs are highly secured on the Polygon network, and their traits play a significant role in determining its rarity. The various traits in the collection include background, costumes, accessories, eyewear's, headwear's , etc. Amidst a plethora of PFP projects created for fun and entertainment, Jurassic Friends NFT stands out by supporting a strong cause, which is aiding cancer patients worldwide. Its primary objective is to assist cancer research foundations by donating a part of the proceeds received from the sale of their NFTs.



"Thanks to non-fungible tokens and blockchain technology for giving a breakthrough in the collectible space. Our trilogy collection leverages this space by providing real-world benefits and operates for a strong cause," says Michael Reynoso, CEO of Jurassic Friends NFT LLC.



Currently, the whitelist spots for the project are available. By claiming this pass, users can get an assorted range of benefits when compared to the regular public minting. The whitelist users will get early access to the NFTs at a discounted price before it goes live for the public. Also, the gas fees will be drastically reduced since the network congestion gets reduced in the whitelist mint. Most importantly, only these users will be given a small hint on the upcoming collection of the project. Once the 10,000 NFTs are sold, the team will start working on the second collection.

One of the biggest challenges in today's blockchain world is scalability and higher gas fees. The project has overcome these struggles by developing the NFTs on the Polygon network. Being the second layer solution of the Ethereum blockchain, it provides a higher throughput rate and reduces the transaction fee significantly. These NFTs are truly a valuable asset for NFT enthusiasts worldwide. Users owning them in the portfolio will be able to gain access to alluring airdrops and splendid rewards.



Follow their official social handles, and don't miss the phenomenal opportunity to be an early adopter of Jurassic Friends NFT.





