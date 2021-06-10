Jurllyshe's Semiannual Sale Will Be Launched on June 16

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A semiannual sale is always one of the biggest promotions during a year for cheap online clothing stores. Jurllyshe will have its own semiannual sale from June 16 to June 25, and there will be extra surprises for customers who place orders during Jurllyshe's semiannual sale.

Jurllyshe Semiannual Sale

The coupon codes and all semiannual sale activities are as following. Almost all the promotion activities are valid sitewide so that customers can buy all the sexy summer dresses for women, sexy swimwear , or the lace-up pants set at the lowest price.

1. General Codes

No matter what customers buy, these codes are available:

Code: Semi5------when the order is over $39, use this code to reduce $5.

Code: Semi10------when the order is over $69, use this code to reduce $10.

Code: Semi20------when the order is over $129, use this code to reduce $20.

2. Human Hair Wigs Special Discount

Use the code: Semihair5 to get 15% off. This code is available for any wig style, no matter how much the value of the wig.

3. Swimwear/Plus Size Special Discount

If you buy two pieces of swimwear or plus-size clothes, use the coupon code: Super15 can get a 15%-off for you.

If you buy three or more pieces of swimwear or plus-size clothes, use the coupon code: Super20 can get a 20%-off.

4. Apparel Special Sale

The unconditional code: Vaca12 is available for all the clothes. No matter which style the customers pick and how much it costs, the code "Vaca12" is valid, but only for the clothes.

5. Time-limited Sales

6.16-6.17 Special VIP sale

From June 16 to June 17, the clients who registered in Jurllyshe before can get gifts when placing orders. That is the activity only for Jurllyshe's regular customers.

6.18-6.21 Special newcomers sale

For the newcomers, there will be some selected styles that can be snatched at $0.01, which is our carefully prepared promotion.

6.22-6.25 Special students sale

During this limited period, student customers who can show their student email addresses will enjoy free shipping.

Jurllyshe's semiannual sale aims to give the benefits back to Jurllyshe's regular customers and newcomers. The discounts of Jurllyshe can be the biggest comparing to that of other online stores, especially the $0.01 styles for newcomers, which is amazing.

Jurllyshe's semiannual sale will last from June 16 to June 25. During the promotion, thousands of fashion styles are on sale, including the new arrival collections. For more information please visit the Jurllyshe online store .

Related Images

jurllyshe-online-clothing.jpg

Jurllyshe Online Clothing

One of the biggest online clothing stores

SOURCE Jurllyshe