Jurny Raises $9.5M to Redefine Property and Guest Management for the New Age of Travel

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurny, Inc. , the hospitality tech company powering operations and modern guest experiences for some of the world's most exceptional independent hotel brands, vacation and short-term rental (STR) properties, today announced it raised an additional $9.5M in capital, in a round led by Mucker Capital. In part, the funds are being utilized to accelerate the global expansion of its latest product offering, Jurny Virtual.

The new offering provides a simplified, fully-connected tech stack by seamlessly integrating and connecting most major channel management (CMS), point of sale (POS), room management (RMS), facility management (FMS), marketing and smart home tech solutions in one, easy-to-navigate operator dashboard.

"Our mission is to help small- to medium-sized operators and hotel owners access a premium ecosystem that offers the benefit of economies of scale, not yet available to even some of the world's largest hotel chains," said Luca Zambello, Co-Founder and CEO at Jurny. "Jurny Virtual is revolutionizing the industry by providing a premier service at a much lower cost, including time, without requiring an upfront investment."

"Operators using Jurny's best-in-class tech are seeing, on average, a 20% increase in revenue, 50% decrease in overhead costs and 2x net operating income (NOI) within the first 30 days of implementation," said Erik Rannala, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Mucker Capital. "These numbers are unmatched in the industry and illustrate that Jurny and its customers are positioned to dominate the global hotel, short-term and vacation rental management market."

Jurny Virtual provides hotel owners and property managers with a comprehensive solution to automate and streamline operations. In addition to the tech stack, Jurny provides additional services like 24/7 inquiry support and virtual concierge, access control, guest screening, review management, accounting and more - all easily accessible for owners in a single location to manage their entire operations.

"The unpredictable global events that unfolded over the past 18 months have undoubtedly changed the travel landscape forever, leaving in its wake an unprecedented number of property owners and operators struggling to recover losses and grappling with the complexities of change in the marketplace," said David Phillips, Co-Founder and President at Jurny. "Designed to help independent lodging operators and management companies navigate the shifting market demands, Jurny Virtual provides a single, affordable and easy-to-implement solution for the tools and technology required to compete and thrive in today's rapidly evolving environment."

The Jurny management team is composed of hospitality industry veterans and tech insiders, including former executives of Melia Hotels International, Eurostars Hotels, The Chateau Marmont Hotel and Galeno Group. Its investment team and board of advisors include former senior management from eBay, Intel Corp., Sun Microsystems, Mattel and TripAdvisor. Jurny is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices around the world.

The company's vertically integrated model is designed to address redundancies, reduce overhead and increase profits for stakeholders. In the past year, Jurny has more than doubled the number of units under its platform with a growing presence in major cities across the globe.

