Jurny Serves 70,000 Guests, Proves There's a Sustainable New Way to Stay

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a challenging business climate brought on by the 2020 global pandemic, leading developer of tech-based management solutions for independent hotels and multi-family building owners, Jurny, Inc. , achieved a record 400% year-over-year growth in 2020. The company's reputation for quickly and effectively reducing operational costs and significantly boosting profits for its partners, drove record adoption and expansion to new U.S. and international markets including Baltimore, Miami, Nashville, London and Tel Aviv. With thousands of additional units in the pipeline and occupancy rates for Jurny properties consistently exceeding 70% despite travel restrictions, Jurny expects to increase its global footprint by another 4X in 2021.

"The total impact of COVID-19 on the $500 billion global hospitality industry may not be fully realized for decades to come, but the abrupt and fundamental shift in how consumers interact with travel brands can't be denied," said Luca Zambello, co-founder and CEO of Jurny. "The sudden onset of new restrictions and unpredictable nature of the pandemic quickly exposed unsustainable business models and brought to light the importance of a lean, agile organization that can pivot and scale with evolving market demands."

Zambello continued, "With over 1.4M vaccines administered per day in the U.S. alone, and 40M+ doses already distributed, we are getting closer to the other side. After suffering nearly catastrophic losses during the pandemic, hospitality is poised to be one of the most underrated industries of 2021. As the demand for travel returns, Jurny's business model and tech-first approach will position the company to be a leader in what will become one of the strongest and fastest-growing industries for years ahead."

2020 At-a-Glance:

$150M total assets under management

total assets under management 500 units across eight cities in four countries

70,000 guests served and over 7,000 5-star reviews received since inception

More than doubled hotel occupancy and RevPar with an average occupancy of 72% and ADR of $117+ across its entire portfolio as of January 2021

"Triple-digit growth in an unfavorable market underscores the strength of Jurny's tech-first business model and the effectiveness of its scalable model for hospitality management," said David Phillips, co-founder and president of Jurny. "As restrictions lift and consumers' comfort with travel strengthens, the experience will be fundamentally different - and I firmly believe the next-generation of winning hospitality brands will be determined by their tech-driven strategy and ability to flex with the market."

About Jurny

Jurny is a hospitality tech company offering technology-based management solutions designed to accommodate the modern traveler's evolving needs and expectations. Jurny connects consumers with high-end branded suites and apartments owned by independent property and hotel owners for short-term stays. From design to implementation, Jurny's turnkey management service enables an industry-first true automated experience from check-in to check-out for both guests and owners, resulting in flawless operations and increased profits. Jurny is pioneering the next generation of tech-first, on-demand hospitality.

