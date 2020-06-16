Jurny Unveils the Next Generation of On-Demand Hospitality

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the close of a $2.75M raise earlier this year, led by Okapi Venture Capital and Mucker Capital, hospitality tech company Jurny, Inc . today introduced its proprietary SaaS-based management solution designed to power a seamless experience for guests and property owners. The company's patent-pending technology automates and optimizes the entire guest experience for a completely contactless and on-demand stay.

"Social distancing measures are forcing the hospitality industry to adopt new solutions to accommodate guests during this unprecedented time," said Luca Zambello, co-founder and CEO of Jurny, Inc. "Our platform empowers property owners with the technology to modernize operations to meet the requirements of the next-generation traveler, and put guests in full control of their stay."

Jurny offers a turnkey management solution for boutique hotels and multi-family building owners designed to convert rooms and units into fully furnished, completely automated, branded suites without requiring a master lease. Each property is carefully assessed by Jurny using data-driven analytics and upgraded with smart home technology for a seamless and consistent process from check-in to check-out.

Guests can book and manage their entire stay through the Jurny App, with access to single-touch check-in and check-out, 24/7 virtual customer support, true keyless entry, temperature control, WiFi connection and on-demand cleaning services that follow a 150-point CDC-compliant checklist. Operating under the radar for the past two years, Jurny reports nearly 1,500 customers per month across five markets and a rapidly growing pipeline of more than 2,500 units. Jurny continues to consistently generate profits for its partners with a 100% retention rate despite the pandemic and its devastating impact on the hospitality industry.

"Jurny's agile business model, technology and service are designed to rapidly adapt to the evolving demands of the global traveler, while simultaneously generating additional revenue for real estate partners," said John Waller, partner at Okapi Venture Capital. "Its unique end-to-end, data-driven solution delivers greater capital efficiency and facilitates flawless operations, with fewer resources required."

The company's vertically integrated model is structured to reduce overhead, address redundancies and increase profits for stakeholders. The end-to-end offering includes interior design, sourcing and installation, marketing and photography, cleaning management, customer support and security for a performance-based fee.

"By utilizing automation and machine learning, Jurny is setting a new market standard and addressing some of the biggest issues facing property owners today," said David Phillips, co-founder and president of Jurny, Inc. "From design to cleaning services, our operations can effectively transform low margin assets into highly profitable hotels."

Jurny is a hospitality tech company offering SaaS-based management solutions designed to accommodate the evolving needs and expectations of the modern traveler. Jurny connects consumers with high-end branded suites and apartments owned by independent property and hotel owners for short-term stays. From design to implementation, Jurny's turnkey management service enables an industry-first true automated experience from check-in to check out for both guests and owners, resulting in flawless operations and increased profits. Jurny is pioneering the next generation of tech-first, on-demand hospitality.

