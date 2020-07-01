The event's discussion panels – led by leaders in law, government, and medical science – will direct conversations on the effects of the pandemic on jury trials and how the legal community is responding. The webinar will begin with opening remarks by National President Luther J. Battiste, III and end with a Q&A and closing remarks by ABOTA Foundation President Peter W. Riley.

"We must continue supporting the judicial system," said Battiste, "and we must adapt to these unique circumstances. Every American has a right to a trial by jury as given by the Seventh Amendment. That right should not be taken away or infringed upon in any way. ABOTA is providing resources to the legal community to ensure the continuation of jury trials during the pandemic."

The webinar is complimentary and will take place on July 21, 10:00 AM CDT to 3:00 PM CDT. The discussion topics will include:

Preserving the Seventh Amendment: The Importance of Jury Trials

A Report from the ABOTA COVID-19 Task Force

Understanding Juror Psyche

A View from the Bench

Understanding the Science

Tackling Court Management

Reports from the Field

To register for Jury Trials in the Age of Pandemics visit abota.org.

The white paper "Guidance for Conducting Civil Jury Trials During the COVID-19 Pandemic," is a legal resource to address the process of reopening courts and the many issues faced by the courts, the legal community, jurors and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the American Board of Trial Advocates

ABOTA is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. ABOTA's primary goal is to educate the American public about the history and value of the right to trial by jury.

Founded in 1958 with a membership of more than 7,600 experienced attorneys representing both the plaintiff and defense bars in civil cases, ABOTA is dedicated to elevating the standards of skill, integrity, honor and courtesy in the legal profession.

