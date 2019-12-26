Just A Algae Duck, Product Function and Name Update

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful start of their Kickstarter campaign, Plantvill wanted to publicly address some comments about their product's name, Just A Algae Duck. On Dec. 3, 2019, Plantvill released a product named Just A Algae Duck. Just A Algae Duck is a duck made out of 100% algae.

Background:

Plantvill

Some people ask, what is the point of Just A Algae Duck? Just A Algae Duck has no function and will only come alive with someone's help and imagination. The product was created in order to bring to market something entirely made out of algae.

Plantvill's founder, Ben spent two years developing several different 100% algae formulas. Instead of going to a business-to-business model, Ben decided to first create in-house products using his formulas.

Seven months ago, Ben released a functional, but expensive product, using one of his algae formulas. The campaign was really weird and failed. Also, the marketing efforts consisted of sending 10,000 actual letters.

During his formula development, when Ben had extra algae he would mold some algae ducks. After his failed initial campaign, Ben decided to revisit the ducks because he thought they were cute and also cheaper to manufacture in Colorado.

To market the ducks, Ben created one Facebook ad, which shows a duck swimming (stop motion) on a piece of paper. The Just A Algae Duck campaign also has a slightly different/unique visual style compared to most Kickstarter projects.

Name:

Currently, the product's name is generating the most comments, and the use of "a" vs. "an". The correct grammar would be Just an Algae Duck. According to Ben, that change was on a list of tasks that he forgot to get to, or it was to get your attention.

Specification:

Just A Algae Duck: the product is what you make it.

Algae: if sustainability scalable, it will do a lot of good.

Plantvill: to support art, science, and nature.

For more information please visit:

Kickstarter

Website

Ad

Email: plant@plantvill.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Plantvill

Related Links

http://www.plantvill.com

