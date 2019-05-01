Just 'a Drop, the Personal Bathroom Odor Eliminator, Offers a Solution to America's Bathroom Odor Problem

DOBBS FERRY, N.Y., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A New York-based company, Just 'a Drop, believes it has the answer to America's Bathroom odor issue. Eliminate personal bathroom odors before odors have a chance to enter the air.

There are approximately 350 million toilets in the USA, according to Natalie Wolchover at LifeScience.com. Every day, a tremendous amount of bathroom odor is being produced. Unfortunately for the people who enter the bathroom immediately afterward – that is terrible news.

Over 300 uses per bottle. Fits in purse or pocket

The solution is to trap odors in the toilet before they enter the air. Simply put 1-2 drops of Just 'a Drop into the toilet before use and the Eco-friendly formula creates a seal on the water's surface, trapping odors from escaping until they are flushed away. All that is left is a fresh, clean scent.

"It's 2019 and its time to make all bathrooms across the USA odor free," says Randy Hecht, President of Just 'a Drop USA. With over seven million bottles sold, Just 'a Drop, composed of natural oils, has been featured on the "Dr. Oz" show and "The Doctors" and is packaged in a convenient travel size bottle.

Just 'a Drop comes with a 30-day unconditional money back guarantee and is available for purchase directly at JustaDrop.net.

About Just 'a Drop

Just 'a Drop's bathroom odor eliminator effectively traps and eliminates 98% of odors before they escape into the air. Made from highly concentrated plant extract, it is biodegradable and safe to use in any toilet. For more information, please visit our website at JustaDrop.net.

TESTIMONIALS

"I will never leave home without Just 'a Drop again," said 45-year-old Sarah of Orlando, Florida. "I carry it in my handbag at all times like I do my lipstick, keys and mirror. I spent too many years afraid to use a public bathroom. Now I have the freedom of being just like everyone else. Just 'a Drop has totally emancipated me."

Leeann, age 35, said, "While this subject was taboo for most of my life, I believe Just 'a Drop will change all that. People will demand that others use Just 'a Drop for every visit to the bathroom. Now that there is a cure for this unpleasant odor, friends will give it to friends, lovers to lovers, and likewise with family members. It's a way of saying that you care for the person's reputation and image."

Amy Houston, TX, age 26, commented, "This product is freakin' amazing. I just used it for the first time tonight, and (although I did squeeze out a bit more than one drop because I was nervous) it lived up to the claims and performed well beyond my expectations. Tonight was my best friend's wedding and I was all freaked out about using the one bathroom available with all these people around; I'm super modest and concerned about any type of odor. It's like someone is looking out for me. Thank you, thank you for this wonderful product."

Contact: RANDY HECHT

RC Productions

(914) 329-9240

rh@justadrop.net

www.justadrop.net

Related Images

daily-use-bottle.jpg

Daily Use Bottle

Over 300 uses per bottle. Fits in purse or pocket

family-size-bottle.jpg

Family Size Bottle

8 oz. Over 4,000 uses per bottle. Perfect for family use and office use.

Related Links

http://www.justadrop.net

SOURCE Just 'a Drop

Related Links

http://www.justadrop.net

