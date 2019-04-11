just-auto Launches New Digital Publication, just-auto magazine

LONDON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online global automotive resource just-auto has launched a new quarterly series of publications that will explore major themes and challenges that will reshape the automotive industry over the next ten years.

The new publication - called just-auto magazine - is available in an easy-to-digest online format that is free to view. Each issue will include a deep-dive into a major industry theme complete with analysis, interviews and commentary.

There will also be regular sections summarising key market developments, as well as product reviews that provide industrial context to the latest new car launches.

The first issue - available now - looks at developments in the field of autonomous vehicles, to include assessments of key technology enablers, timelines and major supplier activity. Issue number two will address the high-growth area of electrification ('e-mobility'), a fundamental technological shift for the automotive industry that is now underway.

just-auto editor Dave Leggett says that the new format will complement just-auto's existing content platforms. "This is a way to reach readers with a readily accessible bulletin of need-to-know intelligence on the major themes - or megatrends - that everyone in the automotive industry and around it is talking about," he says.

"Autonomous vehicles, for example, are much talked about - and talked up - in the media. Our intention is to go beneath the hyperbole to provide a balanced summary of the major drivers and issues.

"Similarly, there is a broad consensus that e-mobility is coming. However, fully electric vehicles still account for little more than 1% of all vehicles sold globally. Vehicle manufacturers and suppliers need to calibrate their investment strategies for advanced technologies and new products to accommodate new challenges ahead - such as much tougher average CO2 emission regulations in Europe.

"Accurate and well-informed intelligence will be at a premium as companies eye the complex dynamics of industrial transformation. We are talking about major technological change and an industry value chain that increasingly embraces non-traditional actors. Investors can see disruption ahead and threats to existing industry players that could turn out to be existential threats. Basic knowledge of major trends is essential and we aim to provide key intelligence on the best - and multiple - platforms to serve our readers."

To read the first edition for free visit just-auto.com/magazine.

About just-auto.com

just-auto.com is the online news, insight and research portal for the global automotive industry. The editorial team includes contributors from around the world, under the direction of just-auto managing editor Dave Leggett.



