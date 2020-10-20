Just Call Them Adult Pop Tarts

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ Tablespoons Tony's Original Creole Seasoning

¼ Cup Tony's Creole Style Chicken Marinade

4 Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs

Puff Pastry Cut into Squares

½ Cup Gouda Cheese, Shredded

1 Small White Onion, Sliced

1 Small Green Pepper, Sliced

1/3 Cup Butter, Melted

Parsley, Chopped for Garnish

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 15 Minutes Cook Time: 25 Minutes Serves: 6 - 8

Preheat oven to 375°F. Dice the chicken thighs into small cubes and season with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Add the Tony's Chicken Marinade, mix well and let it rest in the refrigerator for about 10 minutes while you prep your puff pastry. Add onions and green peppers to a skillet and sauté until they caramelize. Take out the onions and peppers, set aside and in the same skillet, add diced chicken and cook. While the chicken is cooking, shred the Gouda cheese for the inside of the hand pies. Reserve some to add to the top of the pies. Roll out the puff pastry and cut into squares. They can be as large or as small as you like. On one end of the cut puff pastry, add the chicken, onions, and peppers, then top it with the Gouda. Make sure to leave room to seal the pastries. Add the top of the puff pastry and use a fork to seal the edges. Spread the melted butter over the top of each pastry, sprinkle on the reserved Gouda, then place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 25 minutes or until the tops are golden brown. Once the hand pies are done, take them out and garnish with chopped parsley. Let them cool a bit and enjoy!

Notes:

You can use chicken breast for this recipe instead of chicken thighs.

Gouda is very soft, so to make the shredding easier, make sure it is very cold before shredding.

Optional: To make the butter Creole Style, add a few dashes of Tony's Original Creole Seasoning and minced garlic.

About Tony Chachere's®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.

SOURCE Tony Chachere's

Related Links

https://www.tonychachere.com

