Just Cause Inc Creating Global Pandemic Relief Nationwide Talent Search Puts Cash in Artists Pockets

VENICE, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: The Legendary DJ Hymn launches a global social media talent search campaign through his Just Cause Foundation titled "It Pays to Be Dope"! DJ Hymn, a successful DJ/Producer is leveraging his worldwide social media network of more than a quarter of a million followers in more than 30 different countries to ensure the success of his talent search. Just Cause Inc, a nonprofit organization based out of Venice beach, is taking the lead by helping artists, gig workers and talent of all styles and genres. Just Cause Inc has aligned with brand sponsors such as Pepsi, Rockstar, Oberto, among others, and have most recently partnered with multiple AmPm locations who will be part of this campaigns give back celebration.

"It Pays To Be Dope" TALENT SEARCH - Just Cause TV - "It Pays To Be Dope" Just Cause Inc is giving away $100 a day for the next 3 months to people who are dope!

WHEN: Just Cause Inc COVID Campaign, "It Pays To Be Dope", will launch May 4th, 2020.

WHERE: This will be a national online competition via "Just Cause TV" (Just Cause Inc Social Media Channels)

Event Details

Starting on May 4th , Just Cause TV will be accepting auditions. Once they receive their first 50 submissions the contest will start and continue for 3 months, choosing a daily winner. Those daily winners will receive $100 each and will then have an opportunity to win the grand prize of $5000 .

WHY: "The main purpose of our organization is to amplify the voice of the creative. So many individuals, young and old across the globe are looking for ways to make a statement and become part of the conversation. At Just Cause Inc, we want to amplify those voices, stepping them onto a global platform." - DJ Hymn

During this pandemic, the stage has been set. Web browsing has increased by 70% and social media engagement has increased by 63% over normal usage rates.

Almost 7 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past week and is now at 13%, the worst since the great depression. This is the perfect time to help.

WHO:

Just Cause Inc – Nonprofit Organization Based Out of Venice, CA

DJ Hymn – Celebrity DJ

Artist Of All Styles - Nationwide

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Speak with DJ Hymn.

Gain access to submission content, Just Cause TV contest giveaways and interviews.

ABOUT Just Cause Inc:

https://www.justcausetv.com/crowdfunding

TikTok @Justcausetv

IG @justcausetv

MORE INFORMATION ON DJ HYMN

DJ Hymn's innovative style won him the title as the Venice Beach DJ early on. He's a true artist who has appeared on MTV, NPR, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, and Music Plus TV as well as hit shows American Idol and Step It Up. In addition to his appearances on television and radio, DJ Hymn has also produced tracks and remixes for George Clinton, Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs n Harmony and T-Ray for a track featured on the movie Hancock starring Will Smith. Hymn has also been hired to collaborate and have his music featured on commercials for Puma and Ford Motors and has also been awarded a winning title in the nationwide Scratch Who's the Ultimate DJ? Contest (Numark®) by world-renowned accomplished music producers, Mix Master Mike, and Quincy Jones III. He has signed a licensing deal with Warner Brothers and released four new songs in the very popular cartoon series Teen Titans Go and just finished a collaboration with nickelodeon! Also look out for DJ Hymns unmistakable, hi-intensity sound on his new EP, featuring the super talented, singer-songwriter, Cammie Robinson, releasing autumn 2020.

DJ Hymn is currently seeking sponsorship from brands that can align with him to do community outreach and put some cash in the pockets of people with talent. During these uncertain times, we can all use a little boost from someone's ability to sing a song that makes us smile, tell a joke that makes us laugh, or show a hidden talent that makes you say "wow".

For additional info, please visit https://www.djhymn.com/ or follow on IG @djhymn

HASHTAGS: #djhymntv #justcausetv

