Just Funky Makes 'Top 150 Leading Licensee' Awards For Third Year In A Row

RICHFIELD, Ohio, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle company, Just Funky, has been listed as a Top 150 Leading Licensee by License Global magazine for the third year in a row. They are recognized for their attention to detail, high-quality products, and track record for enhancing consumer retail products and more.

"Just Funky works relentlessly to seek out and bring to market the best licenses across many on-trend product categories. Their experience and effort keep them consistently at the top as a manufacturer of pop culture consumer products. They are second to none." says Steven Loney, CEO, Toynk Toys, LLC.

License Global magazine promotes the very best within the entire global licensing industry through their annual Leading Licensee awards. Recipients are honored on merit and their contributions to improving retail for consumer products globally. It is telling of the bona fide credential of Just Funky to receive this award for the third time in a row.

"Receiving this recognition amongst our peers within the industry is an extremely humbling honor for our entire team from Creative to Sales and everyone in between." Raj Arora, Chief Visionary, Just Funky who went on to state, "Our commitment to excellence drives us and only increases as we strive to remain the clear choice for our partners."

Just Funky offers licensors an opportunity for their brands to transcend from fantasy to reality as our team creates tailor-made experiences that defy your wildest imaginations. What we provide is beyond innovation – it's a lifestyle. Just Funky will have a significant presence next week at the annual Licensing Expo at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, where we will debut new offerings that provide credence to why we are and will continue to be, a top licensee for years to come!

About Just Funky

Just Funky (https://justfunky.com) is a global lifestyle company that is deliberately different, as it continues expanding with a growing presence in over 10,000 stores across the globe. It maintains partners with several global retailers, including Spencer's, Target, GameStop, Hot Topic, Box Lunch, and more, including e-commerce partnerships with LootCrate, ThinkGeek, and StunnedMind. Beyond that, Just Funky is rapidly becoming the established authority on everything pop-culture with a growing variety of products created for fans, by fans.

SOURCE Just Funky