Just In Time For Halloween - Limited Edition Facemask Giveaway!

"We at f-stop want to do our part in helping friends and families safely enjoy Halloween this year. Working with LeeAnna and The Fiends team as been a real treat. Their enthusiasm for everything spooky is contagious! "

Make Halloween fun and festive with these comfortable, reusable and adjustable Halloween Masks for the whole family.

- Chris Osborn, f-stop Marketing Director

f-stop customers have an adventurous mindset. Whether that takes them to the far reaches of the globe or to the zoo with their kids, facemasks are still a part of the journey. Going beyond a simple nonmedical face covering, the washable and reusable DYOTA AG+ ION Mask is developed using bluesign® certified material to support sustainability and to help offset the impact of disposable masks.

Adventures of all sizes can now easily stay safer with a free DYOTA AG+ ION Mask, which exceeds the recommended guidelines for nonmedical travel and pollution masks.

About The Fiends

The Fiends create educational and entertainment-based content for children and families. You can sing a spooky tune with them, learn your ABC's and 123's, cook up a Creepy Treat and use your imagination as you discover new fiendtastic worlds with them.

About f-stop

We believe your camera pack should empower you to capture the perfect shot, that's why f-stop bags are engineered to get your gear safely and comfortably to any destination. From the beginning, f-stop has focused on empowering the world's best visual creatives to access and capture their best images in remote locations around the world.

