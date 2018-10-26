Just in Time for Halloween, "Face of Evil" Haunting Soundtrack Released!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The original motion picture Soundtrack to the Best Horror Feature New York City International Film Festival, "Face Of Evil" (F.O.E.), is now available on all music platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, Napster, Google Play, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer, Traxsource, iHeartRadio, 7Digital, Medianet, Pandora, Shazam.

The soundtrack captures the true essence of the thriller/horror movie in an incredible hybrid of different music types, ranging from Electronica Ambient/Progressive/Downtempo/Industrial/Dubstep to Rock, Pop, Trip-Hop and Hip-Hop, with artists like Gram Rabbit, Kid Hustle, Raven Hughes and filmmaker/composer Vito Dinatolo.

F.O.E. (Face Of Evil) has raised consensus around the country for its very topical issues. The film is about a war vet with PTSD who returns home and sees demons... "It's about our fears, of epidemics, terrorism, big brother, of each other... It's about a scapegoat in a devious system... What happens in the mind of the executioner during a shooting rampage? Spoiler alert!" says one man band filmmaker Vito Dinatolo. The cast includes up and coming talents like Jamie Bernadette, Janet Roth, Scott Baxter, Chad Bishop, Bryan Howard, Charmane Star.

F.O.E. is a V-Movie production and is distributed worldwide by Gravitas Ventures on VOD and DVD. The Soundtrack is distributed by Awal. All links to film and music platforms can be found on the film official web page - https://FOEmovie.com/shop

The main links to F.O.E. Soundtrack are also on Awal's page - https://awal.lnk.to/NxtuU

Currently developing the sequel Face Of Evil 2 and more original stories and remakes, if interested in being part of the development/production team you can send a comment on the film web page before mentioned. More info, trailers, reviews and interviews can also be found on the same film website, https://FOEmovie.com

