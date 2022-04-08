Just in Time for MLB Opening Day Weekend, HungryTickets.com Drops 6000 Newly Minted Baseball-themed 'HungryTickets Houndz' NFTs - All Drawn by Once-Syndicated Cartoon Artist and Telly Award-Winning Animator, Rich Moyer

Each NFT provides lifetime, commission-free trades at HungryTickets.com – a different kind of ticket exchange and resale company, where buyers name their price.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HungryTickets.com celebrated MLB's Opening Day weekend by revealing a stunning collection of limited-edition "HungryTickets Houndz" NFTs drawn by Rich Moyer, a Denver-based freelance artist and cartoonist. HungryTickets Houndz is a whimsical take on Major League Baseball teams, rendering players as cartoon hounds in action ready to take to the field. With teams like the Bronx Boxers and the L.A. Doggies, HungryTickets Houndz is a unique collection of digital art that can be proudly displayed in a crypto wallet.

Bronx Boxers

"We've released the HungryTickets Houndz to celebrate our upcoming launch," said HungryTickets.com founder and CEO, Tommy Leigh. "We absolutely love baseball and digital crypto art – so mixing the two just made sense to us. Each NFT comes with special HungryTickets.com benefits, like free admission to all future HungryTickets Houndz events sponsored by Red Cup Kegger Lounge Socials in selected cities. And best of all, these NFTs serve as a lifetime digital membership card for our upcoming platform and app – ensuring years of convenient, commission-free trades."

"We'll be announcing the official launch party soon," said Leigh. "And we can't wait to show off our platform. What we have put together is a completely new concept in ticket-reselling that is unlike anything the world has ever seen. It will rapidly change the event-ticket resales industry – giving power back to the buyers and sellers. But right now, we just wanted to say hello – and celebrate the annual arrival of America's Pastime with some cool, collectible art."

Each HungryTickets Houndz NFT is priced at 0.07 ETH, is absolutely limited to 6000, and includes full ownership with full unlimited commercial rights. All HungryTickets Houndz NFTs are recorded on the Ethereum blockchain and fully sync to the OpenSea.io platform for selling or trading purposes.

For more information on the HungryTickets.com NFT collection, please visit www.HungryTicketsHoundz.com.

About HungryTickets.com

HungryTickets is a different kind of ticket exchange and resale company. HungryTickets lets buyers name their price while letting sellers choose the deals they want – creating a Smart Market, rather than the outdated "take-it-or-leave-it" approaches of the past. HungryTickets provides an anonymous, 100% safe and legal digital platform where buyers can find the event they want to attend and then place a bid on desired sections in which they wish to sit.

Sellers who have tickets available can view the bids on those seats and can accept a cash-backed bid, anonymously. To increase the selling pool, all sellers' identities are concealed. There is no commitment until the sale is done, and buyers and sellers can walk away at any time before the sale is final, at no cost. All funds are held in escrow until sales are complete; all sales are final; and all sales are guaranteed by HungryTickets.

No more gimmicks. No more "take-it-or-leave-it." Just an intelligent market where tickets are bought and sold, as the internet market intended. At HungryTickets, buyers have a voice and sellers have a choice. Learn more at: www.HungryTickets.com.

