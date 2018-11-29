Just in Time for the Holidays, SeaPak Makes Entertaining Effortless with New Parmesan Encrusted Shrimp & Spinach Bites

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For busy holiday hosts and hostesses, SeaPak has introduced its latest entertaining option to take the guesswork out of party planning and preparation. SeaPak's new Parmesan Encrusted Shrimp & Spinach Bites are an easy, cheesy, poppable finger food – a downright delicious option for anyone whose holiday calendar is packed to the brim with gift exchanges, parties and other fun festivities.

The brand's newest addition to its already diverse seafood appetizer lineup features the same hallmarks of authenticity, great taste and high quality that America's favorite shrimp brand is known for among shoppers. With their mouthwatering combination of shrimp, spinach, Parmesan cheese and selected seasonings, these scrumptious bites, wrapped in a crispy Parmesan-Romano-flavored breading, are the definition of stress-free entertaining.

Like all SeaPak products, the new Parmesan Encrusted Shrimp & Spinach Bites come with easy-to-follow preparation instructions, making it practically effortless to feature seafood at every celebration.

"One thing we hear from our seafood-loving fans time and time again is their desire for more handheld appetizer options and new seafood combinations," said Leslie Harris Thomas, the marketing manager at SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. "With their crowd-pleasing blend of spinach, Parmesan, and of course our SeaPak shrimp, these new bites are perfect for any occasion, whether you're hosting family and friends or heading to a party down the street. Our goal was to create a product that everyone can enjoy, and that's super easy to put together, so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time chillaxing with the ones you love."

SeaPak Parmesan Encrusted Shrimp & Spinach Bites are available exclusively at Walmart stores across the country. For more information about the brand and other SeaPak products, visit SeaPak.com and the brand's Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram pages.

About SeaPak

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America's No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.

