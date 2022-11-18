Just Love Coffee Cafe Celebrates Founders' Mission on National Adoption Day November 19

Fast-growing franchise brand supports adoptive and foster care families nationwide

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adoption can be a long, heart-wrenching, expensive process for many couples, and Rob and Emily Webb experienced the struggles firsthand when they adopted two children from Ethiopia in 2009. It was on a long flight to Ethiopia when Rob had an epiphany that motivated him to help others facing the same obstacles. He and his wife, Emily, decided to turn their hand roasted coffee business in Nashville into a for-profit venture that would help defray the costs of adoption for other couples and to do positive things in the world. With this simple concept, Just Love Coffee Roasters was founded 13 years ago with the mantra "Eat, Drink, and Love."

After Rob and Emily Webb added two adopted children to their family in 2009, they founded Just Love Coffee Roasters to help defray the exorbitant costs of adoption for families around the world. Freshly roasted by hand in small batches, Roots of Love can be purchased online at www.justlovecoffee.com or at Just Love Coffee cafes nationwide. As one of the brand's popular "Cause Coffees," Roots of Love supports foster care and Adoptive families around the world.

"I could see there was a market for hand roasted coffee, but I never dreamed that Just Love Coffee Roasters would be anything more than a small business that was devoted to helping families fundraise to offset the expensive costs of adopting children," said Webb.

The concept of a neighborhood coffee shop serving hand roasted specialty coffees as well as breakfast, lunch, and dinner was a success, propelling the couple's dream of a small business to a franchise with more than 30 locations nationwide in 2022. Best known for its artisan, fair trade, and organic coffees, craft beverages, waffles, and a full-service menu, Just Love Coffee reported doubling its franchise units since initially opening with three stores in 2018. The brand has solidified its footprint in Tennessee with 10 locations but has since spanned the U.S. with franchises opening in Arizona, Colorado, Mississippi, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina Utah, and Minnesota. Throughout expansion, the founders' vision of spreading love and giving generously to various charities and organizations has never wavered.

"Just Love Coffee remains committed to supporting adoptive and foster care families in need," said Kevin Bauerle, Vice President of Franchise Development. "Through the years, our founders and franchise owners have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to support families in need of help with the adoption process and many other charitable organizations as well. Best of all, our customers appreciate our spirit of giving and are contributing by purchasing our "Cause Coffees" online and in our cafes."

Extremely popular with customers, the brand's "Cause Coffees" include a Lifesaver Blend, which supports first responders, Roots of Love, which supports foster care and adoptive families, Serve Strong, which supports the Armed Services and their families, Essential Blend, which supports healthcare workers and their families, and Spectrum Blend, which supports individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. Recently the brand launched a new partnership with the American Cancer Society called Ground for Hope, which marked the seventh Cause Coffee.

Bauerle added that each Just Love Coffee location gives back to the communities it serves by featuring special events, fundraisers, concerts, and more to ensure that brands are connected to their customers.

"Just Love Coffee has developed a culture that is welcoming and inviting," Bauerle noted. "Our cafes have a relaxed atmosphere so that customers can feel free to drop in to socialize with friends, catch up on work, or grab a meal any time of day or in the evening. It doesn't matter if you visit one of our cafes in a big city or a small town, you can enjoy a fun experience and generous hospitality."

Just Love Coffee is on track to have a total of 40 locations open by the end of the first quarter next year. For more information, visit www.justlovecoffeefranchise.com

ABOUT JUST LOVE COFFEE

Founded in 2009 by current CEO Rob Webb and his wife, Emily, the company's "Eat, Drink, and Love" mantra grew out of a need to make the world a better place. The brand serves fair trade, organic, or direct trade coffee only, and has been named a finalist three times for Roaster of the Year by Roast Magazine. For more information, visit www.justlovecoffee.com

Contact: Rhonda Price

[email protected]

(561) 371-9407

SOURCE Just Love Coffee Cafe