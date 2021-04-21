Just Play To Donate 1 Million Face Masks to Children's Hospitals, Schools, and First Responder Foundations

PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global consumer products company, Just Play, has pledged to donate one million Children's Face Masks to various organizations across the U.S. that protect and enhance the health and livelihood of children. To date, the company has donated over 620,000 face masks to recipients including children's hospitals in Texas, Colorado, Los Angeles and Orange County, as well as the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation in South Florida, Virtua Voorhees Hospital in New Jersey, Ronald McDonald House Charities® in Philadelphia, the First Responders Children's Foundation, and school systems across the country, with more donations planned to bring the total to one million by the end of 2021.

Just Play’s Children’s Face Masks feature characters and properties that kids know and love, including Barbie®, Batman, Blue’s Clues & You!, DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour, Hello Kitty®, and Ryan’s World™. The single use masks feature a contouring nose strip and three layers of protection and are sold in family-sized packs of either 14 or 24 masks.

Now available at major retailers, Just Play donates a portion of proceeds of every box of licensed face masks purchased towards providing masks to those in need. The company launched the collection of Children's Face Masks last year to address a need they identified in the market: comfortable, fashionable, and effective face masks that fit kids well and feature characters and properties that they know and love, including Barbie®, Batman, Blue's Clues & You!, DreamWorks Animation's Trolls World Tour, Hello Kitty®, and Ryan's World™. The single use masks feature a contouring nose strip and three layers of protection and are sold in family-sized packs of either 14 or 24 masks.

As one of the largest toy manufacturers in the U.S., Just Play always strives to bring smiles and joy to children.

Charlie Emby, Co-President of Just Play, explained, "We were excited for the opportunity to bring happiness to children while helping to keep them safe. When creating this line with our licensing partners, it was always imperative that we give back to those vital organizations that have cared for so many of us during this difficult time. We expect, and are humbly proud, to reach the goal of one million masks donated through the efforts of our team and partners."

"We are incredibly thankful for Just Play's donation of face masks for our children and their families," said Sharon Truske, Director of Major Gifts at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation. "It's so touching to see the kids light up when they recognize their favorite characters – it makes the necessity of mask-wearing so much more enjoyable for them."

Just Play is a passionate toy company and global leader across a broad range of children's consumer goods including figures, playsets, dolls, plush, role-play and dress-up. They create unique and innovative proprietary lines, as well as award-winning products based on popular children's entertainment brands with best-in-class licensing partners. Just Play was founded by two toy industry veterans, Charlie Emby and Geoffrey Greenberg, in 2010 and since then has become the #6 toy company in North America, according to NPD. To learn more about Just Play's products, please visit www.justplayproducts.com or follow the company on Twitter (@JustPlayToys) or on Facebook (www.facebook.com/JustPlay).

