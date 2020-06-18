Just Released - Agni Link 7 CAD ERP Data Integration from Elmo Solutions

QUEBEC CITY, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Elmo Solutions, the leader in CAD ERP data integration, is pleased to announce the immediate release of Agni Link 7 - the next generation of the award-winning CAD ERP data integration solution.

Agni Link seamlessly integrates CAD, PDM and PLM data with ERP systems

Built for engineering designers, Agni Link processes data from CAD, PDM and PLM files and synchronizes it with ERP systems. Data can be shared and utilized across the entire business enterprise for Bills of Materials (BoMs), Estimating, Engineering Change Data, Jobs, Sales Quotes, Work Orders, Production Orders and more.

Agni Link CAD ERP integration eliminates the need for redundant data entry, and automatically resolves discrepancies - dramatically reducing costly errors. The Agni Link Integration Builder gives users full control over their integration, with no programming assistance required - ever.

Agni Link 7 lets designers put the CAD ERP system on Autopilot

Agni Link 7 is replete with leading-edge features - most notably is the Autopilot mode, which allows for unattended operation, letting the user focus on other tasks and increasing productivity.

"The Autopilot feature is a game-changer", says Matthias Zurmühle, Mechanical Engineering Manager, Bucher Emhart Glass. "It saves me so much time - and it's easy to use… all I have to do is drop the data in a folder, launch the Autopilot, and it's off and running continuously. Meanwhile, I can work on other tasks with the confidence of knowing that the data is being processed without any problems. In addition we defined a scheduled execution frequence, in combination with the mail for every execution I get the full traceability."

Additionally, Agni Link 7 upgrades include:

Enhanced Integration Dashboard

License for all CAD Connectors at no extra cost

Scripting

Bidirectional Excel Connector

Improved BoM comparison features

Support for NetSuite Advanced BoMs

Single sign-in

New ERP connectors

New PLM connectors

This new release dramatically enhances the value of our CAD ERP data integration offering," says Ricardo Talbot, Science Officer for Elmo Solutions. "Customer response has been enthusiastic, and we are confident that Agni Link 7 will prove to be the CAD ERP data integration system of choice as we roll it out to our global customer base."

A companion to Autodesk Inventor, Vault, AutoCAD, SOLIDWORKS, SOLIDWORKS PDM, Siemens Teamcenter, Solid Edge and PTC Windchill, Agni Link 7 provides seamless real-time, bidirectional integration with ERP systems including:

JD EDWARDS

Epicor

Microsoft Dynamics 365, NAV, AX, GP

SAP ECC, Business One

IFS

Oracle NetSuite

A leader in CAD ERP integration, Elmo Solutions offers software and services to support the collection and dissemination of data across a business enterprise to drive process improvement and productivity. Elmo Solutions is a certified partner of ERP software vendors Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, IFS, Epicor and more. Established in 1979, Elmo Solutions users are in over 50 countries around the world.

