just-style Launches New Digital Publication, just-style magazine

LONDON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online global apparel resource just-style has launched a new quarterly series of publications that will explore major themes and challenges set to reshape the apparel industry over the next ten years.

The new publication - called just-style magazine - is available in an easy-to-digest online format that is free to view. Each issue will include a deep-dive into a major industry theme complete with analysis, interviews and commentary.

The magazine will also explore major topics that are top-of-mind for today's apparel industry executives, plus regular features on key market developments, sourcing strategy, new technologies and sustainability.

The first issue - available now - looks at initiatives in play across the globe with the central aim of Fixing Fast Fashion, including practical steps, the nimble new players building a smart future for fashion, as well as advice on improving the dialogue between buyers and suppliers, and commentary around circular fashion.

just-style editor Leonie Barrie says the new format will complement just-style's existing content platforms. "This is a way to reach readers with a readily accessible bulletin of need-to-know intelligence on the global apparel industry, some of the sustainability issues facing the sector, and how sourcing professionals can respond to the on-demand consumer culture," she says.

"Fast fashion, for example, is a much talked about subject in the media. Our intention is to go beneath the hyperbole to provide a balanced summary of the major drivers and issues.

"On a broader level, the clothing industry and its supply chain is under intense pressure to change, on everything from faster decision-making to improved efficiency, transparency and compliance. But for many companies it is hard to know where to start. What we hope to do with the new just-style magazine is help brands, retailers and their sourcing teams to think differently about some of the challenges and opportunities that they're facing and help them prepare for a more successful future."

About just-style.com

just-style.com is the online news, insight and research portal for the global apparel industry. The editorial team includes contributors from around the world, under the direction of just-style managing editor Leonie Barrie.

