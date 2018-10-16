JUST Water Wins Global "Best Packaging Solution" Award With Tetra Pak Carton Bottle

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/632361/Tetra_Pak_Logo.jpg )

Ira Laufer, CEO of JUST said, "The JUST mission is to do things better in all aspects of our business, from sourcing to our packaging. We believe a package should protect and deliver its contents with minimal environmental impact, with the highest quality in sustainability, function and consumer appeal. The Tetra Top package is made from 82% renewable resources, primarily FSC™ certified paperboard and bio-based plastic derived from sugar cane. This package allows us to provide our customers a better solution, while fulfilling our global mission of reducing plastic pollution."

Charles Brand, Executive Vice President Product Management and Commercial Operations at Tetra Pak said, "We are delighted to see JUST Water winning such a prestigious award. This confirms that carton packaging is very relevant for the water category, especially for brands that want to do more for the environment, without compromising convenience and functionality for the consumer."

The 15th Global Bottled Water Congress was held in Evian, France from October 22 to 24. Judges presented the 'Best Packaging Solution' award to JUST Water for being a 'solid brand with a clear message' and delivering a product that appeals to the consumer in an economic, pragmatic and responsible way.

JUST Water was launched in the US in October 2015. With the brand's high success in North America, it has now reached Europe with a launch in the UK in August 2018 and has further global expansion goals in 2019 and beyond.

