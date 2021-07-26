JustCBD Names Jon "Bones" Jones As Ambassador

The brand will work hand in hand with Jones on promoting existing products as well as new products, including consumer activations, fight ticket contests, product giveaways and more.

"We'd like to officially welcome Jon 'Bones' Jones to the JustCBD family," said founder Hussein Rakine. "This partnership excites us because we pride ourselves on creating our own lane in the crowded CBD space by being an innovative, disruptive and transparent brand. This is exactly what Jon Jones has done in his career as a fighter, so this alignment makes perfect sense as we create products that speak to every athlete."

"I'm always looking to maximize my performance and my recovery and since I discovered JustCBD and their products - it's been a difference maker," Jon Jones added. "I hope this partnership will show athletes at all levels the benefits of quality CBD."

The partnership furthers JustCBD's strength in the lifestyle CBD market. With more than 300 products that touch consumers' lives at any point in their day, JustCBD has one of the largest product offerings in the market. Ranging from gummies, topicals (lotions, pain creams, lip balms) to bath bombs and pet treats, JustCBD's innovations continue to define CBD's versatility, keeping it top of mind with consumers. While Jones will represent the brand across the product portfolio, products that speak to his performance will be an early area of focus including:

Ultra Pain Relief Gel : The best selling CBD-infused pain gel uses naturally-derived menthol to create a cooling sensation, while rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) oil brings anti-inflammatory relief and improved circulation

CBD Gummies : The brand's signature product that defined casual CBD usage. Those who frequently enjoy CBD Gummies tend to cite stress relief, relaxation and sleep assistance as benefits.

CBD Coconut Oil : Rather used for lusher hair, softer skin, a vegan butter substitute, bug bite remedy, the possibilities are endless as CBD combines with the concentration of MCTs, lauric acid, healthy fats, and antimicrobial properties!

For more information on JustCBD, follow on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook or online at JustCBD at www.justcbdstore.com .

About JustCBD™:

Founded in 2017, JustCBD™ was founded on the basis that CBD just may be nature's secret miracle. Our daily mission is to deliver what you expect from each of our USA grown hemp-derived premium products without the "high". To maintain our standards, each harvest is made in compliance with the Agricultural Act of 2018 Farm Bill, crafted via CO2 extraction for clean production and tested by 3rd party labs for potency & purity. Simply stated, JustCBD™ is a refreshing blend of consistency, honesty and love for all to enjoy.

