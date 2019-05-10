JustFoodForDogs Opens First In-Store Kitchen in Petco's Flagship New York Store

"We're thrilled to introduce New York's first fresh pet food kitchen and mark the beginning of our national expansion with our first kitchen location on the East Coast," said Shawn Buckley, founder of JustFoodForDogs. "Our partnership with Petco has allowed us to increase our national footprint, and with this new location, we're making it easier to access our freshly-prepared meals, custom diet plans, health supplements and more."

In 2010, JustFoodForDogs launched the fresh food movement for pets with the opening of their first public kitchen, where trained chefs cook fresh, human-grade food exclusively for pets. Dedicated to increasing the quality and length of life for as many dogs as possible through a balanced whole food diet, JustFoodForDogs offers the only food on the market proven healthy by two independent universities, who conducted year-long feeding trials proving their recipes boost the immune system of dogs in a healthy way.

On track to be the largest purchaser of ground venison in the United States, JustFoodForDogs has upended the nearly $30 billion pet food industry by creating a new market for fresh, human-grade pet food. Serving more than 40 million meals annually, JustFoodForDogs is taking their West Coast success to the East Coast in this major step to continue their national expansion.

The 1,350-square-foot open health and wellness kitchen in Petco's newly-remodeled Union Square store will feature state-of-the-art stainless-steel appliances with JustFoodForDogs trained chefs hand-preparing the signature recipes. Similar to JustFoodForDogs' existing kitchens, it will produce 2,000 pounds of food daily, seven days a week.

"The ability to provide fresh, made-before-your-eyes pet food with real, unprocessed human-grade ingredients is game-changing, both for Petco and for the pets and pet parents we serve," said Petco Co-Chief Merchandising Officer Nick Konat. "This launch truly brings to life our bold nutrition standards, and serves as another proof point in our steadfast commitment to only offering foods we believe support the overall health and wellness of pets. We're incredibly proud of our partnership with JustFoodForDogs and excited to bring the amazing products and experience they provide to more pet parents than ever before."

As of May 1, Petco became the first and only major retailer of pet food and treats to take a stand against artificial ingredients by clearing its shelves of food and treats containing artificial colors, flavors and preservatives* for dogs and cats.

The most popular JustFoodForDogs meals include combinations such as beef and russet potato; chicken and white rice; turkey and whole wheat macaroni and more, as well as a line of therapeutic diets prescribed by veterinarians to treat common pet health conditions such as food and environmental allergies. Also available are grab-n-go snacks such as dehydrated chicken breast and beef flank steak, along with the brand's lineup of vitamins and supplements. Along with Petco's knowledgeable store partners, nutritional consultants from JustFoodForDogs will be in-store to guide pet parents in selecting the best options to suit the nutritional needs of their family pets.

All JustFoodForDogs offerings are created by a team of in-house veterinarians who formulate meals with fresh, whole-food ingredients that are USDA-certified for human consumption, in recipes nutritionally balanced for dogs as well as cats. Additionally, JustFoodForDogs works directly with veterinarians to create custom diets for pets with health challenges, creating feeding plans to address canine and feline health issues such as obesity, digestive disorders, pancreatitis, diabetes and liver disease. Every item produced by JustFoodForDogs goes through a rigorous quality control process approved by one of the country's most renowned board-certified veterinarian toxicologists.

JustFoodForDogs products are already available at more than 1,000 Petco stores nationwide, including nearly 100 New York stores, and online at JustFoodForDogs.com and petco.com/justfoodfordogs. JustFoodForDogs is set to open three more stand-alone kitchens this year and continue its expansion with more in-store pantries and kitchens in Petco stores nationwide over the next four years.

For more information visit JustFoodForDogs.com and petco.com/JustFoodForDogs.

*Artificial ingredients initially planned for removal are those Petco defines below as artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, determined by referencing guidelines provided by AAFCO and FDA. Substances that are derivatives or mimics of natural compounds are not included. In addition, substances that may fall into categories outside the Petco definition of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives are not included at this time. While Petco reviews ingredient panels of our products in determining which products meet our nutrition standard definition, we cannot guarantee the absence of trace impurities from soil, water, air or the ingredient supply chain in any product. As Petco continues to evaluate and develop our nutrition standards with a focus on what is best for our customers' pets, Petco reserves the right to re-evaluate these standards and to continue to refine ingredients.

About JustFoodForDogs

JustFoodForDogs kitchens and pantries are currently located throughout California and in Seattle, WA, with expansion across the country in 2019. In addition to prepared meals, the company also offers their recipes and nutrient blends available for those who want to make healthy, whole-food meals for their pets from scratch at home. The company has a team of ten veterinarians on staff, including a board-certified veterinary nutritionist, a board-certified veterinary toxicologist, and a board-certified veterinary dermatologist. The company also offers snacks, supplements, veterinary support diets, custom formulations and a cat recipe. The foods are available online and can be shipped nationwide. To learn more about JustFoodForDogs, visit JustFoodForDogs .

About Petco and the Petco Foundation

Petco is a leading pet specialty retailer with more than 50 years of service to pet parents. Everything we do is guided by our vision for Healthier Pets. Happier People. Better World. We operate more than 1,500 Petco and Unleashed by Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico; complete pet care services and veterinary advice through PetCoach ; and petco.com . The Petco Foundation , an independent nonprofit organization, has invested more than $250 million since it was created in 1999 to help promote and improve the welfare of companion animals. In conjunction with the Foundation, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, help find homes for more than 400,000 animals every year.

Media contacts:

Amy Smith, asmith@thebrandguild.com

Stephanie Wilson, stephanie.wilson@petco.com

SOURCE Petco

Related Links

http://www.petco.com

