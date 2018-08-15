JustForex Implements Multi-currency Accounts

International broker JustForex continuously perfects and improves the quality of services it offers. In July 2018, JustForex featured multi-currency accounts for its clients which now can be opened in currencies other than the United States dollar. A new service is aimed to protect its both new and current clients from sharp currency movements, which in turn makes Forex trading more comfortable there.

In order to make trading on Forex even more comfortable and profitable, JustForex Team launched multi-currency accounts. From now on, clients are able to open a trading account of Mini, Standard and ECN Zero types not only in US Dollar, but also in the following currencies: Euro, Malaysian Ringgit, Indonesian Rupiah, Thai Bhat, Vietnamese Dong. It becomes easy to store funds, deposit and withdrawal on the account in any of the currencies mentioned above.

Thus, it is apparent that this improvement helps users prevent losses due to fluctuations in exchange rates. By these means the customers are able to use different situations in the financial market, respond to exchange rates' changes as well as make transactions on the selected account. In that case, their deposits won't suffer from possible changes of the currency exchange rate they chose because it can be freely converted into another one.

At the same time, with the implementation of multi-currency the process of making deposits and withdrawals has become more convenient. Currency conversion won't take place if the customers choose the exact same trading account currency as well as the deposit one.

Choosing any of the account indicated above traders should not forget about risk and money management. The Forex market is volatile and the prices are unstable, especially during economic news releases. Due to this fact, every Monday JustForex Analytical Team prepares the review of the most important news and events for traders. New trading conditions and analytical section on the website are targeted to make the trading process more obvious and enjoyable. JustForex company hopes that both current customers and the new ones will appreciate all the improvements. Join the Forex company working for people!

