Justice Grown Wins An Additional 8 Missouri Medical Cannabis Licenses

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Justice Grown, a multi-state cannabis operator which holds licenses in Missouri, California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Utah, is proud to announce that it has been awarded an additional eight new Missouri medical cannabis licenses.

Having just won three cultivation licenses in Missouri in early January, Justice Grown was also granted three manufacturing licenses, as well as five dispensary licenses for the state's medical cannabis program, bringing the company to a total of 11 licenses for the Show-Me State. The manufacturing licenses will allow the company to create cannabis-infused products, such as edibles, concentrates, and tinctures, while the dispensary licenses will allow for the opening of five medical marijuana storefronts across Missouri. Additionally, the previously won cultivation licenses will allow for the growing of exceptional cannabis flower products in the state.

The licenses were awarded by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services after a blind review of hundreds of applications. Candidates that scored the highest in the application process and that met all of the eligibility requirements were ultimately selected, with 86 licenses awarded in manufacturing and 192 licenses awarded for dispensaries.

"We are very excited to work with our native Missouri partners in building out our businesses in the area," said Justice Grown CEO Darin Carpenter "We expect to create over 250 new jobs for local Missourians when our cultivation, production, and dispensary operations are fully built out."

This commitment to job creation in Missouri is a high priority on the company's list, as it will soon be looking to fill positions for people with backgrounds in agriculture, retail, and security. Justice Grown is rapidly expanding its operation, with the recent installation of Darin Carpenter as Chief Executive Officer, who previously served as Director of Operations for Tryke Companies / Reef Dispensary, which is currently under acquisition by Cresco Labs for $282.5 million.

Justice Grown operates two medical dispensaries in Pennsylvania, with multiple dispensary and cultivation projects currently under construction in Pennsylvania, California, New Jersey, Illinois, and Utah.

