SYDNEY, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Оn Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Sydney, SPI Group achieved а decisive victory in its 15-year defense of а case against Russian state-owned Federal Treasury Enterprise Sojuzplodoimport (FKP or FTE) over the ownership of the SPI Group's Stolichnaya trademarks in Australia.

This is the third victory for SPI Group in Australia in 3 years. After the victory, SPI is positioned to make a claim for the recovery of legal costs, which at present exceed $7 million.

This is а comprehensive victory for SPI Group in its long-standing defense of its trademarks in Australia. The case, which is one of the longest running Federal Court cases in Australia, has finally come to а just end.

The case was part of аn ongoing legal battle in which representatives of the Russian Federation are attempting to expropriate SPI's trademarks through foreign courts. The claims brought оn their behalf are without merit and serve the interests of private individuals.

This is yet another confirmation that SPI Group is the lawful owner of the Stolichnaya trademarks.

SPI Group and its affiliates own the Stolichnaya trademarks in more than 180 countries.

About SPI Group S.à r.l.

SPI Group is an independent company with a talented multinational team headquartered in Luxembourg, with production facilities in the USA, Latvia, Mexico, Argentina, and Spain. The group is committed to a mission of building a respected portfolio of select premium drinks brands, which it achieves by controlling and perfecting every stage of the process, from the cultivation through the distribution.

SOURCE SPI Group

Related Links

http://spi-group.com