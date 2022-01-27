Justice Research and Statistics Association (JRSA) Identifies Four Major Sex Trafficking Indicators in Online Escort Advertisements

Obscured phone number Provider ethnicity listed "Trustworthy" language Language suggesting youth

This research was conducted to help law enforcement better focus their limited investigative resources to find more victims and generate better leads.

To access the research policy brief, law enforcement training guide, and the online seminar, go to the project webpage https://www.jrsa.org/projects/escorts.html.

The researchers analyzed over 1600 escort ads from investigated cases and web scraper archives. They also spoke with trafficking survivors, non-trafficked sex workers, and investigators to examine which language, photo, and emoji indicators were more likely to be associated with sex trafficking vs. non-trafficked sex work.

In an online seminar, Kris Lugo-Graulich of JRSA stated, "the Internet and social media are prime venues for soliciting customers for commercial sex. Law enforcement and prosecutors have long used online escort-ads to identify victims and investigate cases, but little research has been done so far on how to identify or interpret indicators of risk." This research aimed to provide empirical evidence that can help.

In addition to the four predictive indicators, several other indicators commonly used to generate leads were found not to be associated with trafficking. This is important for improving investigations.

