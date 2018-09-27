Justin Fusaro Named As Chief Financial Officer Of SeriousFun Children's Network

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SeriousFun Children's Network has named Justin Fusaro as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Fusaro will oversee SeriousFun Children's Network's financial strategy and will contribute to the development and achievement of the organization's strategic and operational goals. Additionally, he will serve as the Treasurer for the SeriousFun Board of Directors. SeriousFun Children's Network, founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, is a global community of 30 camps and programs serving children with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge. Fusaro assumes official responsibilities as CFO on December 17, 2018.

"I'm excited to take on this new role with SeriousFun Children's Network and am inspired by the work they do for children with serious illnesses and their families," said Justin Fusaro. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to support the incredible vision laid out by Paul Newman and the important work SeriousFun is doing all around the world."

Fusaro comes to SeriousFun with extensive experience in finance, budgeting, planning, and operations. Over the last 11 years, Fusaro has served in a number of roles at New York University, most recently as Senior Director, Budget and Planning, leading and overseeing the University's central Office of Budget and Financial Planning, and supervising the development, maintenance, and monitoring of the University's ten-year operating and capital plans.

"Justin brings a wealth of experience to our team at SeriousFun, and we are delighted to have him on board," said Blake Maher, Chief Executive Officer, SeriousFun Children's Network. "Justin's background in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors will bring a fresh perspective to the Network, and we look forward to working alongside him as we continue to provide transformative experiences for children with serious illnesses."

Fusaro received a Master of Urban Planning from NYU, and his Bachelor of Science in Financial Services and Bachelor of Science in International Business, with a Minor in Spanish, from Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.

About SeriousFun Children's Network

SeriousFun Children's Network is a global community of 30 camps and programs serving children with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge. With the first camp founded by Paul Newman in 1988, SeriousFun camps and programs have now delivered more than one million life-changing camp experiences to children and family members from more than 50 countries. Each member camp is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent upon private funding to serve all children at no cost to their families. To learn more about SeriousFun, visit www.seriousfunnetwork.org.

