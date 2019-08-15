Justin Kentor Joins Varsity Brands as Chief of Strategy and Business

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition, today announced that Justin Kentor has joined the Company as Chief of Strategy and Business Transformation, effective immediately. In this capacity, Mr. Kentor will report to Varsity Brands' CEO, Adam Blumenfeld, and assume responsibility for the strategic integration of new initiatives, as well as overall development and execution of the Company's business and growth strategies.

Mr. Kentor joins Varsity Brands from Nike, Inc., where he most recently served as head of Nike's Digital Activity Commerce, providing customers with a curated and personalized shopping experience. Prior to that, he led Strategy for Nike's North America business and Nike Digital. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kentor served as a consultant and project leader with the Boston Consulting Group.

Mr. Blumenfeld stated, "Over the last two years, Varsity Brands has made notable progress delivering on our mission of improving the lives of young people and building value through accelerated digital growth opportunities, the commercialization of new ideas, and investments in operational excellence. Justin is the ideal hire to bring these efforts to the next level. He brings superb experience, keen strategic acumen, consumer insight, and a proven track record of execution. We are delighted to welcome him to our expanded senior leadership team, and look forward to his many contributions as we work to bring Varsity Brands to the next level."

Mr. Kentor, who will be based at Varsity Brands' headquarters in Dallas, earned his BBA from the University of Texas at Austin, Red McCombs School of Business in 2000, and his MBA from Harvard Business School in 2007.

Varsity Brands is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones. Together, these businesses promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 9,000 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via e-commerce sites, catalogs, telesales, and direct sales channels.

