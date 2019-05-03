Justin L. Heberling, CPA joins Tidwell Group as firm’s expansion continues.

"Justin brings an incredible work ethic and energy that will be a tremendous asset to Tidwell Group," says Barry Tidwell, National Managing Partner of Tidwell Group LLC. "Justin is committed to exceeding the expectations of our important clients, and we couldn't be happier to welcome him as our newest partner. His specialty of financial modeling and deal structuring will be particularly valuable to our clients."

Heberling's background includes over 11 years of auditing entities that own affordable housing projects and includes extensive experience working with real estate developers on 70-plus transactions in deal structuring and financial modeling. As part of that experience, he has frequently assisted in the navigation of the many complex government leveraged financing programs. Heberling's expertise also includes:

Helping developers with financial modeling, underwriting and structuring multi-family real estate projects financed with various government programs such as LIHTC, RD, FHA/HUD, HOME, RAD, AHP and CDBG.





Reviewing tax credit applications for technical correctness and reasonableness

Assisting developers with syndicator negotiations, due diligence process, closing LIHTC equity and debt transactions including those with multiple sources of financing including FHA, RD and VA funding.

Heberling is a graduate of Samford University with a B.S. in Business Administration. He is a licensed CPA in Alabama and is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Alabama Society of CPAs. He currently serves as Treasurer and is on the Scholarship Committee of the Alabama Affordable Housing Association, Inc., and is an active member of the Phoenix Club of Birmingham.

About Tidwell Group LLC

Tidwell Group is a full-service accounting and consulting firm that specializes in the real estate and construction industries and was one of the fastest growing accounting firms according to 2018 INSIDE Public Accounting National Benchmarking Report. Their experienced professionals serve all asset classes within the affordable housing, conventional real estate, and not-for-profit industries. Within the affordable housing industry, Tidwell Group's expertise ranges from low-income housing tax credits, bond and conventional financing, HUD compliance and reporting and USDA-Rural Development compliance and reporting. Their focus is on developing long term client relationships through value-driven results. For more information on Tidwell Group, contact their firm on their website at www.TidwellGroup.com, on Twitter @TidwellGroupLLC, or by telephone at (866) 442-7090.

