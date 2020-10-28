JUSTLAW tackles systemic access to justice problem

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal scholars estimate that at this very moment there are over 230 million unsolved legal problems in households across America. And recent events in cities across America have made the painful case for the demise of our current system of law and justice and the need for new approaches to delivering legal services.

JUSTLAW was founded with a stubborn spirit and a lofty objective: The citizens of this country were promised more - they were promised equal access and justice under the law - and they deserve more. JUSTLAW is the antidote to our broken law firm model that has underserved Americans for a century.



JUSTLAW is on a mission to transform the accessibility and practice of, law. With a network of top attorneys from schools like Yale, Harvard, Virginia and Columbia, JUSTLAW enables its its customers to connect with attorneys using a proprietary algorithm, ensuring customers are matched only with lawyers that have expertise and credentials to serve them. And the attorneys are ranked based on host of factors, including perhaps most importantly, a first of its kind customer 5-star rating system. Customers can access top attorneys on a 24/7 basis, via chat, video or phone.



"JUSTLAW is constantly exploring new ways to provide people access to affordable, high-quality and expedient legal services," said Jason Gabbard, co-founder of JUSTLAW (formerly at the world's top law firm, Cravath, Swaine & Moore). "We look forward to enabling millions of Americans to take control of their future and right their legal affairs."



JUSTLAW was organized as a Public Benefit Corporation, meaning it gives back a portion of its resources to the communities it serves. The give back program is known as JUSTCARE and will contribute a percentage of profits and attorney time to social causes.



About JUSTLAW



Our Vision is a world where "equal justice under law" is more than a lofty statement on the façade of the supreme court building. The law was made to protect you. JUSTLAW is here to make that true.



Learn more at https://just.law/philosophy/



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12844517



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE JUSTLAW