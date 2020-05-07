JustPierogi.com Celebrates National Strawberry Month With Special Offer

BENSENVILLE, Ill., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of May being National Strawberry Month, JustPierogi.com is offering its award-worthy Strawberry Pierogi at 20% off per package throughout the month. That's 12 mouth-watering dessert pierogi for just $8.25 through the end of May.

Originally produced in Central and Eastern Europe, pierogi are filled dumplings made by wrapping unleavened dough around savory or sweet fillings. They are then either boiled or pan-fried.

JustPierogi.com

Regarded as one of the world's most beloved flavors, strawberries come in over 100 varieties. Despite their sweet taste, strawberries are low in sugar and an excellent source of vitamins C and K.

"Strawberry pierogi from JustPierogi.com are the perfect treat with which to celebrate National Strawberry Month throughout May," states Jake Brozek, president of the gourmet food supplier. "Our strawberry pierogi are packed with the tempting, sweet taste of berries combined with the luscious flavor of savory dough for a delicious treat all month long."

Strawberries are the first fruit to ripen each spring and are grown in every single U.S. state and Canadian province. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans eat an average of 3.4 pounds of fresh strawberries each year, while a survey by University of Illinois Extension found that 94% of U.S. households enjoy strawberries.

"Strawberries are a universal accessory fruit; they are enjoyed by people of all ages and all walks of life," explains Brozek." JustPierogi.com is dedicated to bringing delicious old-world flavors to households throughout the U.S."

JustPierogi.com is one of the country's leading suppliers of Polish and Eastern European delicacies, including Pierogis, Uszka, Blintzes (Nalesniki), Pyzy, Finger Dumplings (Kopytka), and Silesian Dumplings (KluskiSlaskie).

In addition to strawberry, JustPierogi.com offers 14 other pierogi flavors: Blueberry, Cabbage, Cherry, Cheese, Kraut & Mushroom, Kraut, Maultaschen, Meat, Mushroom, Plum, Potato & Cheddar, Potato & Cheese, Potato, and Spinach.

Making pierogi from scratch takes hours in the kitchen, not to mention the lines at the grocery store shopping for ingredients. However, meals, sides, and deserts from JustPierogi.com are delivered to your doorstep and can be ready in minutes by boiling in water or frying in a pan.

"Celebrate National Strawberry Month with the exciting flavor of strawberry pierogi from JustPierogi.com. We deliver comfort in every bite," concludes Brozek.

To order, visit www.JustPierogi.com or call (888) 351-7710.

