Justuno Accepted Into New Shopify Plus Certified App Program

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Justuno was recently named as a member of the new Shopify Plus Certified App Program . We're thrilled to be included along with 33 other best in class applications all of whom help Shopify Plus merchant's scale and succeed.

Each of these applications were tested rigorously by the Shopify Plus team to meet a high standard of excellence in the critical areas of privacy, performance, security, and support.

This specialized directory is meant to help Shopify Plus merchants quickly find the best solutions for their needs from conversion optimization to rewards, tax support, and much more.

Justuno is an AI visitor conversion platform whose visitor intelligence technology powers personalized messaging, AI-driven product recommendations, and more to help e-commerce businesses turn website visitors into customers.

Justuno's platform is at the forefront of website optimization and personalization, driving powerful results for our users and getting them one step closer to create the ultimate online shopping experience.

Here's what Erik Christiansen, Justuno's CEO and co-founder, said on being named to the Shopify Plus App Program:

"Being named to this directory is a huge honor that demonstrates not only the power and quality of our platform but also the relationship we've built with the entire Shopify ecosystem. We're excited to help even more Shopify Plus merchants scale their businesses and keep pushing the boundaries of e-commerce with our agency and technology partners."

