Justuno named to The Latka 100: Fastest Growing SaaS Companies in 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Justuno was recently named to The Latka 100: Fastest Growing SaaS Companies in 2019 list. We're thrilled to be included along with 150 other companies who experienced exceptional growth in 2019 along with 54 other bootstrapped SaaS platforms.

Together these 160 companies added almost $1 billion in new annual recurring revenue, added 12,000 jobs, not to mention serving almost 700,000 clients.

Nathan Latka is a renowned best-selling author and podcast host in the tech space who interviews CEOs of growing companies focusing on performance and finance metrics.

Justuno is an AI visitor conversion platform using billions of user data points to power intelligent lead captures, personalized website messaging, and actionable insights to help e-commerce businesses turn website traffic into customers.

Our platform empowers users to take control of their onsite marketing, harnessing analytics and advanced targeting to create an optimized website visitor experience.

Justuno has continually grown every year, with an impressive 108% growth from 2018 to 2019 when our revenue reached $5 million.

Here's what Erik Christiansen, Justuno CEO and co-founder, said on being named to The Latka 100:

"For Justuno to be named to this list is a huge honor. My co-founder and CTO, Travis Logan and I are excited to see how much our company has grown and look forward to taking Justuno to the next level in 2020."

