Justworks Announces Winner of $25,000 Spring Forward Fund Grant

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Justworks , one of the nation's fastest-growing HR technology companies, announced today the recipient of its second annual Spring Forward Fund Grant. The 2021 winner is The MAVEN Project , a telehealth nonprofit that supports primary care providers in delivering comprehensive care to vulnerable patients at community health centers across the country.

"Justworks' mission is to help organizations and teams grow with confidence and the Spring Forward Fund is an extension of this mission for our nonprofit community," said Isaac Oates, CEO and Founder of Justworks. "We're honored to have the chance to provide this grant opportunity annually to our customers. Following the challenging year that highlighted the disparities in health outcomes for the uninsured and underinsured, Justworks is thrilled to support The MAVEN Project's work to make more equitable access to health care a reality."

The Spring Forward Fund is a project grant of up to $25,000 awarded to one customer of the Justworks' nonprofit community and was created to support these small organizations reach their true potential. The MAVEN Project will be using the grant to fund its project, 'Empowering Providers, Enhancing Care & Improving Community Health'. The project will redesign the provider portal on The MAVEN Project's website and telehealth platform to facilitate an easy-to-use self-service platform which frontline providers can access anytime to request or submit consults, book educational sessions for their clinic staff, and engage with their mentors.

"We are proud and honored to have been selected as a Justworks Spring Forward Grantee! The community health centers that The MAVEN Project serves are instrumental in providing timely access to care to underserved patients," said Dave Segal, CEO of The MAVEN Project. "The Spring Forward grant will allow us to streamline our telehealth platform to ensure that our partners have a more effective and efficient experience using MAVEN telehealth technology, enabling them to spend more time delivering high-quality care to their patients."

The MAVEN Project is just one example of the inspirational nonprofits that Justworks serves and supports every day. To learn more about Justworks' Spring Forward Fund, visit www.justworks.com/springforward .

About Justworks: Justworks makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business. Founded in 2012, Justworks, the fastest growing HR technology company, is a modern support system for work and life. With Justworks, entrepreneurs and their teams get access to big-company benefits, automated payroll, compliance support, and HR tools—all in one place. By combining the power of a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) with expert 24/7 customer service, and a simple and intuitive platform, and access to Time and Attendance solution Justworks Hours, Justworks gives teams of all sizes the confidence to work fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.justworks.com, follow us on Twitter @JustworksHR and Instagram @Justworks_HR.

