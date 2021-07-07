Justworks Launches Justworks Hours, a Time and Attendance Application for Modern Teams

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Justworks, one of the nation's fastest-growing HR technology companies, announced today the launch of Justworks Hours , a new Time and Attendance solution designed for modern teams. The product brings automation to make employers more efficient, and mobile tools designed for employees. Justworks Hours automatically syncs to timecards in Justworks, reducing time spent on manual calculations and managing payroll.

"Justworks Hours is another important step forward in realizing our vision to make starting, running, and growing a business a more accessible option for all," said Camilla Velasquez, Senior Vice President of Product at Justworks. "Justworks Hours' full integration with Justworks will put more power in the hands of our customers than ever and enable us to reach and serve more diverse types of businesses—especially those just getting started."

The launch of Justworks Hours follows Justworks' acquisition of Boomr, a leading Time and Attendance software company, in October 2020. Over the past eight months, the two teams have come together as one, working to integrate Boomr's easy-to-use tools with Justworks' broader all-in-one platform for payroll, benefits, HR tools, and compliance support. When synced with timecards in Justworks, customers get a fully integrated solution for their payroll and payroll tax needs. With seamless time tracking for employees via the Justworks Hours app, automated overtime calculations, and the power of Justworks' PEO, entrepreneurs can run payroll with confidence—whether their employees are full-time, part-time, or distributed across multiple states.

"Launching Justworks Hours is an incredible milestone on the journey to elevate Justworks' all-in-one solution for small business and entrepreneurs," said Matt Bowersox, General Manager at Justworks Hours. "With even more powerful Time and Attendance functionality now integrated in Justworks, employers get support for their compliance goals while keeping track of their costs, time, and workforce productivity in one place. We can't wait to see the great things that entrepreneurs achieve with the help of Justworks Hours."

Justworks Hours keeps the modern, distributed workforce in sync and helps business owners stay compliant when it comes to tracking employee time. The launch reflects the company's commitment to building best-in-class software for small businesses. With geo-fencing, custom alerts and reminders, shift management, project tracking, and built-in reporting, Justworks Hours makes managing employee time simple and is accessible via the web, a mobile app, and Slack.

As they could with Boomr, new and existing Justworks customers can access Justworks Hours for free until December 31, 2021. Boomr's existing customers can continue to use its standalone product, now Justworks Hours, for Time and Attendance with their existing pricing.

To learn more about Justworks Hours, visit www.justworkshours.com .

