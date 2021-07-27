Justworks To Require New Hires to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Justworks , one of the nation's fastest-growing HR technology companies, knows that the real power of vaccines is in a population: If everyone is vaccinated, the virus loses its ability to spread and ultimately loses its power.

The company, based in New York City, announced on Tuesday a new policy that requires all new hires to be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they qualify for an accommodation, effective July 31, 2021.

Vaccination will be required for all employees to enter the office (which is open as an option for team members) effective August 2, 2021.

To encourage as many people to get vaccinated as possible, the company is also incentivizing current employees to get vaccinated with a cash reward.

More than four million people have died from COVID-19. Employers have the ability to help stop this by encouraging their teams to be vaccinated. Justworks' new policies will help keep its team members and their communities safe, and will contribute to a brighter future.

To learn more, read the company's blog post, linked here .

