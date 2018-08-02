JUUL Labs Issues Statement on FDA Inspection

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JUUL Labs today issued the following statement today from its Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Burns, regarding the FDA Inspection:

"We are committed to preventing underage use, and we want to engage with FDA, lawmakers, public health advocates and others to keep JUUL out of the hands of young people. The meetings last week with FDA gave us the opportunity to provide information about our business from our marketing practices to our industry-leading online age-verification protocols to our youth prevention efforts. It was a constructive and transparent dialogue. We've now released over 50,000 pages of documents to the FDA since April that support our public statements. We look forward to presenting our plan to address youth access in the 60-day time frame as outlined by FDA. We want to be part of the solution in preventing underage use, and we believe it will take industry and regulators working together to restrict youth access."

About JUUL Labs

JUUL Labs is a technology company dedicated to eliminating cigarettes by offering existing adult smokers a true alternative to combustible cigarettes. The company's research shows that more than one million smokers have already switched to JUUL, and we are working to enable millions more to switch in the coming years through technological innovations.

Media Contact: Victoria Davis, JUUL Labs, vdavis@juul.com

SOURCE JUUL Labs