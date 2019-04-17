JUUL Sued for Marketing E-Cigarettes to Teens

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erin and Jared NesSmith sued JUUL Labs Inc. and Altria Group Inc. for unlawfully marketing JUUL e-cigarettes to their teenage child. Their daughter began using JUUL e-cigarettes when she was 14 years old. At that time she did not even know JUUL contained nicotine. After about one year of e-cig use, she is now addicted to tobacco and has suffered several seizures as a result of her nicotine intake.

JUUL Labs Inc., the e-cigarette manufacturer, and Altria Group Inc., the tobacco giant who owns part of JUUL, are accused of violating federal racketeering laws and other deceptive trade practices. Health authorities consider teenage e-cigarette use an epidemic. In 2017, the number of teenage tobacco users in the United States increased by about 1.3 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making them an ideal demographic for the big tobacco companies to target in order to increase profits. Although they deny it, JUUL and Altria, according to the lawsuit, specifically targeted teenage customers.

The complaint alleges that the companies deceive consumers into believing that their e-cigarettes are safe, but this simply isn't true. Advertisements tell consumers that e-cig pods contain less nicotine than a cigarette, but the way in which the product is designed makes it even more addictive.

To learn more about the e-cigarette lawsuit, or to file your own, contact Schlesinger Law Offices, P.A. at schlesingerlawoffices.com.

SOURCE Schlesinger Law Offices, P.A.

Related Links

https://www.schlesingerlawoffices.com

