Juul's Decision to Keep Selling Mint/Menthol Flavors Shows Company Hasn't Changed - Trump Administration Must Implement Plan to Remove All Flavored E-Cigarettes

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juul's announcement today that it is leaving mint and menthol flavors on the market shows that it hasn't changed one bit under its new leadership and isn't serious about preventing youth use. Juul knows that 64% of high school e-cigarette users now use mint or menthol flavors and this number is growing all the time. Even Juul's announcement is deceptive. Juul deceptively claims it will only be selling menthol versions in the U.S. and never mentions that it has simply re-categorized the popular mint flavor as menthol.

This announcement shows why the Trump Administration must stand up to pressure from Juul and Altria and move forward with its plan to remove all flavored e-cigarettes from the market, including mint and menthol – as the Administration said it would do in its September 11 announcement. The White House faces a clear choice: Will they side with Juul and Altria, or will they keep their promise to America's kids by taking all flavored e-cigarettes off the market, including mint and menthol?

SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

Related Links

http://www.tobaccofreekids.org

