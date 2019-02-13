Juvare™ Acquires Australia / New Zealand WebEOC™ Distributorship From Critchlow Ltd.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juvare, the leader in incident preparation and response technology and maker of WebEOC, announced today it has acquired the WebEOC distribution business of its Australia / New Zealand partner, Critchlow, LTD. The strategic transaction connects regional users of WebEOC with a thriving global user network and grants access to the larger portfolio of Juvare solutions.

"We have been working alongside the Critchlow team for years as a valued partner in the Australia / New Zealand region," remarked chief executive officer Bob Watson. "Taking the next step in our relationship by bringing the business into the global Juvare community is an exciting move toward our mission to change the future of incident preparation and response. We look forward to working closely with our new team members and customers to deliver the value that only we can."

Operations for the newly acquired division will remain based in New Zealand reporting directly to Watson, with administrative support from the Atlanta, Georgia-based headquarters. The New Zealand office will also act as headquarters for strategic expansion into the Asia Pacific region, supporting the full Juvare portfolio of solutions developed to facilitate preparation, connection, and response to protect people, property, and brands.

"Juvare is a world leader and trusted international partner," said Steve Critchlow, Managing Director of Critchlow Ltd. "We look forward to seeing Juvare grow and develop the emergency management business in exciting ways and take it to new, global markets."

"We are excited to deepen our connection with Juvare and its community of users," said Scott Kennedy, ANZ Sales lead. "WebEOC is vital to the incident preparedness and response work of the region. Access to Juvare's other products and services will only improve our ability to serve the people of Australia, New Zealand, and the greater Asia Pacific region."

ABOUT JUVARE:

Juvare is a worldwide leader in incident preparation and response technology. Whether planned or unplanned, Juvare's solution empowers government agencies, healthcare facilities, corporations, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands.

ABOUT CRITCHLOW LTD:

Critchlow is a leading New Zealand privately-owned geospatial services management consultancy. Since 1991, Critchlow has offered proven GIS solutions to government and the commercial sector in New Zealand, Australia and the South Pacific. Producing unique market-leading information solutions like NationalMap™, and partnering with world-class solution providers, Critchlow enables organizations to see, share and understand information so they make the best business and operational decisions.

