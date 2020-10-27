J.V. Manufacturing - A Manufacturing Family 45 Years in the Making

What started as a close-knit group of friends in Sarver has grown to an extended family of manufacturing experts, headquartered in Natrona Heights. Core values of loyalty, dedication, and trust shared between employees, customers, leadership, and each other, still drive the company today.

To celebrate 45 years in business, J.V. Manufacturing has launched a new brand, and along with that, an updated website. The company is now in its third generation of leadership, with a fourth-generation close on its heels. Founded by John Vecchi in 1975, J.V. Manufacturing is now transitioning leadership to John's grandson, Ryan Vecchi, who serves as Vice President.

"We do everything in our power to ensure that our customers can meet tight specifications and customizations, tight tolerances, and even tighter deadlines. Our commitment to quality has kept our customers and our employees coming back since 1975. It's also a major factor that has contributed to our growth over the years." - Ryan Vecchi, Vice President, J.V. Manufacturing, Co., Inc

The new website can be viewed at: https://jvmfgco.com/

About J.V. Manufacturing

J.V. Manufacturing is a carbide and dies manufacturer focused on providing a suite of expertise and specialization in carbide services, including design and engineering, precision surface grinding, jig grinding, EDM, machining, heat treating, die assembly, stamping, and PEM technologies.

Contact

Melissa Vecchi, Executive Director

1603 Burtner Road

Natrona Heights, PA 15065

P: 724.224.1704

F: 724.224.7728

