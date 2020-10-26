JVCKENWOOD Announces Crowdfunding Campaign for Alexa and Google Assistant-Compatible Smart Headsets

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JVCKENWOOD today announced the launch of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for two innovative wireless smart headsets that provide hands-free access to the user's preferred voice assistant.

The company will launch two true wireless models – the Kenwood WSA1 with Amazon Alexa, and the Kenwood WSA1G, which is optimized for Google Assistant. Both headsets allow hands-free access to voice assistants and their full range of functions, including access to news, personal calendars, making and receiving phone calls, smart device control, and more.

The new headsets feature a combination of technologies that ensure voice commands are easily understood and executed, and that phone calls deliver crystal clear transmission for both the caller and the recipient. They achieve this through the use of a smart microphone system paired with a proprietary algorithm, and active noise canceling technology.

The smart microphone system is comprised of three built-in microphones that work in conjunction with Kenwood's proprietary algorithm to ensure that voice instructions are heard and executed, even if in a noisy environment.

For added convenience, the Voice Focus Assist feature, activated with a simple tap on one earpiece, makes it easy for the user to hear other people's voices, and there's a slide control that gives the user the ability to seamlessly shift from listening to ambient sounds to full noise cancelation for listening to music, phone calls, etc.

All-day comfort is assured through the use of newly-developed ear pillows made from double layer silicone with a soft inner layer, combined with earpieces (three sizes) designed to provide a gentle fit.

Other features include Qi wireless charging compatibility, a dedicated mobile app to adjust a wide range of settings, and a compact charging case that opens with the push of a button using just one hand. One charge provides up to eight hours of use, and the charging case provides two additional eight hour charges for a total of 24 hours of wireless use.

The JVCKENWOOD launch page with more information can be found here.

About JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation

JVCKENWOOD Corporation is a leading developer and manufacturer of consumer electronics and communications equipment. Founded in the United States in 1961, JVCKENWOOD USA is the largest sales subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation of Japan and is recognized by consumers and industry professionals for providing products known for quality, performance, and value.

Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

Contact:

Terry Shea

[email protected]

973-930-9410

SOURCE JVCKENWOOD USA Corp.

Related Links

http://www.jvc.com

